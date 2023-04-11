All News
It wasn't until after a tow truck came that anyone realized someone was in the vehicle, some 40 feet from shore in a Texas lake.
The Lee County Civic Center Complex’s future is up in the air after a two-hour discussion between Lee County Commissioners and residents over managing the property.
Disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico had meteorologist asking if it will be the first tropical system there in April, one that might ease Southwest Florida's drought
Tampa Bay Times reporter Chris O'Donnell discusses his findings from a report that key data was withheld when Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo recommended that young men not get the shot.
The numbers are far less than in the U.S. but school attacks are definitely on the increase, prompting soul-searching — and a national debate over strategies to prevent future tragedies.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud last year and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
During the pandemic, a nonprofit in Seattle took a different approach to solving homelessness: helping whole encampments of unhoused people themselves make a plan to get housing.
This Iraqi man says that 20 years after appearing in a notorious photo in U.S. detention in Abu Ghraib prison, his family lives in shame and poverty, never receiving U.S. compensation or apologies.
President Biden's trip marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement is part diplomacy and part homecoming.
A huge sinkhole that seemed stable for 15 years suddenly began expanding about a week ago, growing by several acres and leaving nearby residents terrified that it will take them and their homes.
