HOLING FOR NEXT WEEK: Law banning Chinese drones led to $150K LCSO replacement request; similar moves by other agenciesA new state law that prohibited use of Chinese-made drones by state and local agencies forced some of those departments to submit budget requests of up to $150,000 for new drones.
COVID-19 disrupted health care across the globe. causing the biggest drop in childhood vaccination rates in decades. UNICEF's latest estimates find that nearly 50 million children entirely missed out.
Effective Wednesday, Cape Coral rescinded a temporary burn ban issued on March 10
The Florida Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to shift to holding partisan school-board elections.The proposal (HJR 31) will go on the 2024 ballot and, if approved by voters, would do away with a requirement that school-board candidates run without party labels. Partisan elections could begin in 2026.
Commotio cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports. He wants to change that.
The world’s largest pickleball event is happening this week in southwest Florida.
Speaker McCarthy's proposal would lift the nation's credit limit for one year in exchange for spending cuts.
An estimated 15 million people are threatened by floods that happen when glaciers melt rapidly. Nepal's Himalayan communities are on the front lines.
The announcement kicks the can down the road on what the high court will do for another few days. Mifepristone is used in about half of all abortions nationwide.
