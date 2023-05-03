Local group seeks Hurricane Ian stories

The Gulf Coast Writers Association is gathering stories from people who were affected by Hurricane Ian. The group will publish the stories in an e-book and a paperback edition in time, they say, for the 1-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian on September 28. Anyone is welcome to contribute, says Jeanne Meeks, secretary of the group.

“We are reaching out to the public,” she went on to say. “Anybody who has been affected by the hurricane. We are doing everything we can to collect stories from people who were evacuated, who had damage, who were volunteers, or helped clean up afterwards. Or maybe they witnessed acts of heroism or something. We would love stories like that.”

Editors from the group will help writers refine their submissions. The deadline is May 15. For more information and to enter a story, go to gulfwriters.org.

