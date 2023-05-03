© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture

Local group seeks Hurricane Ian stories

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published May 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT
Tropical Weather
Steve Helber/AP
/
AP
Water floods a damaged trailer park in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, after Hurricane Ian passed by the area. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Gulf Coast Writers Association is gathering stories from people who were affected by Hurricane Ian. The group will publish the stories in an e-book and a paperback edition in time, they say, for the 1-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian on September 28. Anyone is welcome to contribute, says Jeanne Meeks, secretary of the group.

“We are reaching out to the public,” she went on to say. “Anybody who has been affected by the hurricane. We are doing everything we can to collect stories from people who were evacuated, who had damage, who were volunteers, or helped clean up afterwards. Or maybe they witnessed acts of heroism or something. We would love stories like that.”

Editors from the group will help writers refine their submissions. The deadline is May 15. For more information and to enter a story, go to gulfwriters.org.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Arts and Culture WGCU News
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor