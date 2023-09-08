Restaurateurs remind SWFL that 'Sanibel is alive' as Sizzle Dining begins
The entire world witnessed the destruction Hurricane Ian wrought on Southwest Florida’s barrier islands. Some still have not visited the beaches and local business they once frequented in these small coastal towns, unaware if their old haunts are up and running.
But almost a year later, there’s something this restaurateur wants you to know about one of the islands:
“Sanibel is coming back."
Marcus Preece is general manager of Cielo on Periwinkle Way on Sanibel Island. The restaurant specializes in fresh seafood, scratch made pastas, craft cocktails, and imaginative American fare.
"It took a couple of weeks after the storm. But when you started to see the greenery come back, you knew that Sanibel was on its way back," said Preece.
This year, Preece says Cielo is one of only two restaurants on Sanibel/Captiva participating in the annual Sizzle Dining event that happens each September.
“I think the restaurants that did not sign up for it missed an amazing opportunity," said Preece. "[Partnering] with Sizzle is to bring people out to the Sanibel, that was our main goal.”
Sizzle Dining is a three week-long celebration of food and community, with proceeds benefiting Blessings in a Backpack SWFL, a program that feeds children in need on the weekends while they cannot get meals at school.
Participating restaurants create prefix menus, and all you have to do is visit any one of them throughout the 21-day event and order from the Sizzle Dining menu.
Preece describes how Sizzle Dining can help discover what may become a new favorite restaurant.
“Going out and incorporating restaurants into the idea of coming up with a prefix menu of $29, $39 or $49 for dinner gives people an opportunity to go out support a local charity that does amazing work," said Preece. "But also, maybe try places that were not on their list to try.”
Before Hurricane Ian, Preece says there were 58 restaurants between Sanibel and Captiva. Right now, he estimates 19 are operational.
“It's heartbreaking honestly to see the way the island is," said Preece. "It was so vibrant before people traveled from all over the world to come and see our beautiful little Sanibel.”
"It was pretty devastating to stand in the middle of periwinkle road and just look north, south, east, and west ... and see the devastation. See buildings that you had never seen before because trees and foliage it, you know, covered it up and it was beautiful landscaping in front of places."
"And just to see it completely devastated. And the buildings washed out. flood water and the muck and everything that was left after the tidal surge came through and went out. And we had six and a half feet of water underneath our building," said Preece.
But Preece is relying on the community and initiatives like Sizzle Dining to encourage visitors to return to Sanibel and Captiva.
“Sanibel is coming back not as quick as everyone thought it might because it was a substantial hurricane," said Preece.
"But if people come out and they drive around, they'll be able to get to see a lot of new things that are going on with the island and how people have come together as a community to help each other out and open up businesses.”
As Sanibel rebuilds, Preece implores the public to check the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce website to see what business are open, or just plan a trip out to explore how the islands are making a comeback.
Sizzle Dining runs until September 27, 2023. Find a complete list of participating restaurants HERE.
