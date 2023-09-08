Restaurateurs remind SWFL that 'Sanibel is alive' as Sizzle Dining begins

The entire world witnessed the destruction Hurricane Ian wrought on Southwest Florida’s barrier islands. Some still have not visited the beaches and local business they once frequented in these small coastal towns, unaware if their old haunts are up and running.

But almost a year later, there’s something this restaurateur wants you to know about one of the islands:

“Sanibel is coming back."

Marcus Preece is general manager of Cielo on Periwinkle Way on Sanibel Island. The restaurant specializes in fresh seafood, scratch made pastas, craft cocktails, and imaginative American fare.

"It took a couple of weeks after the storm. But when you started to see the greenery come back, you knew that Sanibel was on its way back," said Preece.

Cielo Restaurant/Marcus Preecee Chilean Seabass- Pickled Shrimp & Mango Relish, Green Curry Nage & Red Pepper Coulis with Crushed Maduro Plantain

This year, Preece says Cielo is one of only two restaurants on Sanibel/Captiva participating in the annual Sizzle Dining event that happens each September.

“I think the restaurants that did not sign up for it missed an amazing opportunity," said Preece. "[Partnering] with Sizzle is to bring people out to the Sanibel, that was our main goal.”

Sizzle Dining is a three week-long celebration of food and community, with proceeds benefiting Blessings in a Backpack SWFL, a program that feeds children in need on the weekends while they cannot get meals at school.

FIRST COURSE Calamari Fritti Sweet Chili Aioli, Mango Coulis, Cashews Crispy Brussel Sprouts Caramelized Onions, Garlic Chips, Aged Balsamic, Crispy Prosciutto, Goat Cheese 12 Month Aged Manchego Lightly Fried, Mission Fig, Cranberry and Orange Chutney



SECOND COURSE Apricot – Pistachio Seared Chicken Jasmine Rice Pilaf, Buttered Madeira Sauce (GF) Brown Butter - Bourbon Scottish Salmon* Yukon Gold - Poblano Hash, Herbed Dijon Mustard, Crispy Shallots (GF*) Grilled Shrimp and Seared Scallops English Pea and Mint Risotto, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Micro Basil Grilled 12oz Demkota Ribeye Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Merlot Demi-Glace (add $10)



THIRD COURSE Chocolate Almond Truffle Cake Flourless Fudgy Almond Cake Topped with Bittersweet Ganache and house-made truffle. Served Warm with Sauce Anglaise and Raspberry Coulis Pineapple Upside Down Cake Ginger Spiced Pineapple Cake with Caramelized Pineapple and Cherry. Served Warm with Vanilla and a Bourbon Carmel Sauce Creme Brulee Classic Caramelized Vanilla Bean Custard, Fresh Berries, and a Browned Butter Tuille (GF)

Participating restaurants create prefix menus, and all you have to do is visit any one of them throughout the 21-day event and order from the Sizzle Dining menu.

Preece describes how Sizzle Dining can help discover what may become a new favorite restaurant.

“Going out and incorporating restaurants into the idea of coming up with a prefix menu of $29, $39 or $49 for dinner gives people an opportunity to go out support a local charity that does amazing work," said Preece. "But also, maybe try places that were not on their list to try.”

Cielo Restaurant/Marcus Preece

Cielo's Demkota 36oz Porterhouse, 4 hours Sous vide

Before Hurricane Ian, Preece says there were 58 restaurants between Sanibel and Captiva. Right now, he estimates 19 are operational.

“It's heartbreaking honestly to see the way the island is," said Preece. "It was so vibrant before people traveled from all over the world to come and see our beautiful little Sanibel.”

Cielo Restaurant/Marcus Preece The view of Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation from Cielo's roof a few days after Hurricane passed through Southwest Florida.

"It was pretty devastating to stand in the middle of periwinkle road and just look north, south, east, and west ... and see the devastation. See buildings that you had never seen before because trees and foliage it, you know, covered it up and it was beautiful landscaping in front of places."

"And just to see it completely devastated. And the buildings washed out. flood water and the muck and everything that was left after the tidal surge came through and went out. And we had six and a half feet of water underneath our building," said Preece.

Cielo Restaurant/Marcus Preece

Damage to Cielo's front sign a few days after Hurricane Ian.

But Preece is relying on the community and initiatives like Sizzle Dining to encourage visitors to return to Sanibel and Captiva.

“Sanibel is coming back not as quick as everyone thought it might because it was a substantial hurricane," said Preece.

"But if people come out and they drive around, they'll be able to get to see a lot of new things that are going on with the island and how people have come together as a community to help each other out and open up businesses.”

As Sanibel rebuilds, Preece implores the public to check the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce website to see what business are open, or just plan a trip out to explore how the islands are making a comeback.

Sizzle Dining runs until September 27, 2023. Find a complete list of participating restaurants HERE.

Cielo Restaurant/Marcus Preece Cielo's house-made Fettuccine, middleneck clams, sweet sausage, Blistered Tomatoes, White Wine, Garlic Clam stcok.jpg

