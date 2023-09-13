Open up your world with a library card

Library card signup month is happening this month. It's an annual September event sponsored by the American Library Association.

Catherine Cowser, director of Collier County public libraries, outlined some of the things you can get at those facilities with your library card: “Free books, movies, magazines, music, access to our databases,” she said.

The library also has free passes to the Golisano Children’s Museum in Naples for the whole family, the Naples Botanical Gardens, and other cultural institutions.

Five of the Collier branches have expanded children’s learning and creative centers.

“Here at our headquarters location on Orange Blossom, we have approximately 40 to 50. toddlers attending storytime, and then they do a Stay-and-Play with other moms and kids," Cowser explained. "And it's a great learning activity for toddlers. They're just really enjoying it.”

Best of all, it’s free. In addition to Orange Blossom, this program is also at Golden Gate, Estates, South Regional and Immokalee branches.

Many library cards also let patrons borrow electronic content, including audiobooks, videos, e-books, and music.

Cowser reports that there are about 160,000 cardholders in Collier County. To become one of them, simply go to the front desk of any branch with an ID or utility bill showing that you are a resident of Collier County. Non-residents can get a card for $10 a month. Programs in other counties will vary, but library card signup month is statewide. Check with your local branch.

