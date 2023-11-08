A veteran offers advice about mental health treatment

Jason Kander served as an army captain in Afghanistan and returned home to what most people thought would be a swift ascension into local and national politics. It turned out, though, that he needed to take care of his mental health first, which he did at his local VA.

On this week’s Gulf Coast Life Book Club, he talked about his book Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD. And he offered some advice for other veterans seeking help from the Veteran’s Administration.

“My advice to folks is that is that you should go to organizations like Disabled American Veterans, like the VFW, like American Legion and others, or your local Veterans Service Officers or your State Veterans Commission," said Kander. "And let them help you with the paperwork. Get an advocate, because it is a difficult system.”

