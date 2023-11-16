PEN America appoints Florida director

As Florida takes its place as the state with the largest number of banned books, an organization that protects free expression has appointed a director to oversee activity in the state.

Litigator Katie Blankenship was named Florida Director for PEN America this week. Her mandate will be to fight censorship in Florida public schools and efforts to undermine academic freedom on college campuses. She says that Florida will not sit quietly as this extremism takes hold in the state.

“It’s a testament not only to the need in Florida but a testament to the resistance and the folks, the authors, the artists, the grass-roots organizations, the parents and the teachers who are speaking out to protect Florida’s democracy, to ensure that we are a bastion of free expression, and that censorship has no place in Florida,” Blankenship said.

She added that the restrictive legislation passed in Florida by a small minority is being used as a template in other states.

“We also know that Florida is applying this extremist legislation to attack our free expression and first amendment rights. To not only do this in Florida, but to serve as a blueprint for the country,” said Blankenship.

She added that there is real action defying this movement in the state. Blankenship suggests that people can get involved by going to school board meetings, running for school board office, and joining statewide coalitions such asFlorida Freedom to Read and Equality Florida.

