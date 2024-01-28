Naples Winter Wine Festival live auction nets record $33 million for at-risk, underprivileged children

A seven-night Mediterranean cruise onboard the superyacht M/Y Whisper and ownership of the only all-electric Rolls-Royce to be auctioned off in the U.S. this year helped the 2024 Naples Winter Wine Festival raise a new record of more than $33 million to support at-risk and underprivileged children in Collier County.

The live-auction total now brings the amount raised by the festival to almost $302 million since it started in 2001.

The festival culminated this weekend with attendees coming together under a big tent outside The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, to bid on 50 unique, one-of-a-kind wine, travel and culinary live auction lots, including wines from some of the world’s most revered vineyards.

All proceeds are earmarked to support close to 90 of the most effective nonprofit organizations in the community that have provided more than 300,000 local children with the services and resources they need to excel.

Among the top 2024 auction lots were:

File / WGCU The 312-foot superyacht M/Y Whisper

“Sailing the Turquoise Waters of the Mediterranean” for $2.7 million: Six couples will cruise the Mediterranean for seven nights on the 312-foot superyacht M/Y Whisper (formerly Kismet), enjoying every comfort and convenience while visiting exotic ports and out-of-the-way destinations. The seven spacious Staterooms are equipped with King beds and ensuites, and there is a crew of 27 to attend to their every need. The yacht includes multiple lounging and dining areas, formal dining room, fold-down sea terrace, double height main saloon, cozy cinema room, world-class gym, full spa and salon, an impressive range of tenders and toys and a top deck 12m pool, perfect for gazing the stunning coastlines.

File / WGCU 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre, all-electric

“Driving on the Wings of a Cloud” for $1.4 million: The winning bidder will be among the first in the United States to own a 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre, the automaker’s inaugural all-electric vehicle. The automobile offers a bespoke design specifically for the 2024 NWWF, with an Arctic White and Tempest Grey two-tone exterior including a Tailored Purple coachline, 23” wing spoke part polished wheels and Grace White leather interior accented with Tailored Purple and Black. When it comes to speed, the car boasts 577hp and 664 ft-lbs of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. The interior features the starlight headliner as well as starlight doors and fascia and is the most connected Rolls-Royce ever.



“25 Years of Wine, Music and Generosity” for $1 million: 40 couples each contributed $25,000 to take part in this exclusive one-of-a-kind event at D’Amico’s The Continental. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception followed by a multi-course sit-down meal. The wines being poured will hail from former NWWF Honored Vintners, representing a selection spanning the past 24 years. The event will conclude with a remarkable musical performance by The Silverado Pickups, a kickoff to the 25th anniversary season of the Naples Winter Wine Festival.



The festival kicked off Thursday evening with an exclusive Grand Crew Party at Campiello restaurant in Old Naples.

On Friday, Festival attendees participated in the annual Meet the Kids Day. The night before Saturday’s Live Auction, 18 all-star celebrity chefs, over 20 renowned vintners and 18 of the world’s elite featured sommeliers paired off to prepare exquisite, intimate dinners at the stunning private homes of Festival Trustees and other exclusive locations across Naples.

Sunday marked the festival's final day but there remains an opportunity to bid for a number of remarkable auction lot items through the online auction at nwwfonlineauction.com or donate to Fund a Need until Tuesday, January 30 at 5 p.m.

Using the funds raised from this year’s auction, theNaples Children & Education Foundation, the founding organization of the Naples Winter Wine Festival, will award grants to local organizations and fund strategic initiatives supporting Collier County children in need on March 18, 2024.

