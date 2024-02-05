Thirty-six authors write one book for a great cause

A new novel out this week tells the stories of locked-down tenants of a New York City apartment building in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Titled Fourteen Days, it is the collaborative work of 36 well-known authors. Each one wrote a story from the viewpoint of a fictional character living in the building. Doug Preston, the author most recently of The Lost Tomb, was the driving force behind the project, and says that it’s a bit like One Thousand and One Nights or The Canterbury Tales.

Scott Turow, the best-selling author most recently of Suspect, was one of the 36 participating writers.

“The nature of this project is to raise money for the Authors Guild Foundation,” said Turow. “It came originally out of the isolation that everybody was feeling during COVID. The book marketplace, of course, crashed for a little while, because so many stores had to close. And the initial idea was to make sure that money was raised for a lot of authors in need, who really couldn't ply their trade, publish their books, and basically make a living during this period of time.”

Money raised from the book’s sale will be used to fight for American literary culture, says Preston.

“All the proceeds are going to the Authors Guild Foundation, earmarked for fighting against book banning, supporting free expression, supporting education, underserved voices, literary voices, said Preston.”

Fourteen Days is on sale February 6th from Bookshop.org or wherever you buy your books.

