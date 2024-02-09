Youth, education, and gender in scientific discovery is explored in 'proof' at Players Circle Theater

Folks traveling along McGregor Boulevard are discovering an exciting new theater. Its name is Players Circle Theater. But it’s actually not new at all.

Until this past summer, Players Circle was located at the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers. Now, it’s next door to a Melting Pot restaurant and a block north of Prawnbroker Restaurant in Cypress Square.

On February 6th, Players Circle opened David Auburn’s drama, proof. The critically-acclaimed drama impressed Producing Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo from the moment he first read it.

“It’s always an honor and a thrill to do a great play like this,” remarked Cacioppo. “This play won the Pulitzer Prize for Best Play, the Drama Desk, the Outer Circle and a Tony Award for Best Play.”

Cacioppo first directed the play 22 years ago. With more than 200 professional productions to his credit, he believes that "proof" is one of America’s all-time finest plays.

“It’s about a father and a daughter. It’s about two sisters. It’s about taking care of someone with a mental illness," said Cacioppo. "The play functions on so many levels, and that’s why it will always be up there with "Death of a Salesman" and "Oklahoma" and the great plays ever written that won both a Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award.”

At the center of this play is a young woman named Catherine, who recently lost her beloved father. He was a mathematical genius, but also suffered from schizophrenia. So much so that Catherine had to drop out of Northwestern to take care of him in the years leading up to his death.

During this time, Catherine wrote a groundbreaking mathematical proof that echoes the iconic work her father did when he was the same age. Chloe Elliott-Chan plays the character, and describes the problem that her proof presents.

“Her masterpiece, her proof, which she has spent years writing is believed by the other characters to have been written by her genius father, and not her. And they will not believe her, will not trust her, which is another ironic thing about the play. It’s called proof, but her character is asking for faith, which I find interesting,” said Elliott-Chan.

Players Circle Theater 'proof' cast from left are Angela Watson (older sister), John McKerrow (the dad), Steven Coe (Hal) and Chloe Elliott-Chan (Catherine).

Catherine’s overbearing older sister doesn’t think she has the smarts. Her father’s former star student, and Catherine’s new love interest, Hal, doesn’t think a woman could have possibly authored such a complicated mathematical theorem - particularly one who never finished college. In this respect, Hal is a stand-in for the sexist, patriarchal attitude that permeated the male-dominated field of mathematics during the timeframe of the play.

“There actually is a really strong current of feminism through this show, which a lot of people, you know, they might kind of scoff at, especially since it is written by a man,” said Steven Coe, who plays Hal. “But it is really delicately and smartly portrayed.”

Catherine regards Hal’s chauvinistic doubt as a betrayal of their fledgling relationship.

“It was based on a large amount of trust, and he completely breaks that,” observed Elliott-Chan. “Her sister does not believe this either, of course, that’s more understandable with her.”

Catherine has yet another, more insidious, problem. Just as the children of parents with Alzheimer’s worry that they might develop dementia in their later years, Catherine worries that she might also be prone to mental illness.

“She shares that spark of genius with her father, and that could also come with mental illness,” Elliott-Chan said. “Because she is a genius, she fears that, like her father, she will also go down that road.”

Themes like these are resonating with the audiences that have seen "proof" so far.

Aided by a set that consists of a smartly constructed house that Cacioppo and company have built inside the black box theater, and projections that help tell the story, "proof" is a highly immersive two hours of engaging entertainment.

"proof" plays at Players Circle Theatre through March 3, 2024.

The play 'proof ' was inspired by real-life story of Nobel Prize winner John Nash, a gifted mathematician who suffered from schizophrenia. Nash’s story was also brought to life in 2001 with the Academy Award-winning film A Beautiful Mind, starring Russell Crowe. However, David Auburn’s 'proof ' reached audiences first, focusing on the relationship between fathers and daughters, the nature of genius, and the power of love.