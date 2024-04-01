80th Annual Dunbar Easter Parade draws thousands; oldest living Dunbar grad is grand marshal
Thousands of spectators lined the streets in Dunbar Sunday to watch the 80th Annual Dunbar Easter Parade.
Robin Green. Left, and Jalisa Green blow kisses as they watch the 80th Annual Dunbar Easter Parade on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Fort Myers.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
Milani McClinton, 6, eats a snow cone from Southern Snoballs before the start of the 80th Annual Dunbar Easter Parade on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Fort Myers.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
The East Lee County High School Diamond Dolls march in the 80th Annual Dunbar Easter Parade on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Fort Myers.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
The Edward Waters University band performs during the 80th Annual Dunbar Easter Parade on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Fort Myers.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
The PAL Stingrays perform during the 80th Annual Dunbar Easter Parade on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Fort Myers.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
Aijon Benefield, 4, of West Palm Beach watches the fire trucks during the Dunbar Easter Parade on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Fort Myers.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
The parade, which was started by Evelyn Sams Canady, is an annual tradition for many families in the Dunbar community.
This year’s Grand Marshal was Mrs. Haywood Lee Baskin, also known as Mrs. Pete.
At 100-years-old, Mrs. Baskin is the oldest living graduate of Dunbar High School.
