Artwork inspired by water is keystone of Arts Bonita exhibition

August is National Water Quality Month and Arts Bonita is marking the occasion with a special art exhibition titled “Progenitor of Life: Artwork Inspired by Water.”

“The importance of this exhibition is not just a matter of showing art that shows the beauty and grace of water, waterways and oceans, but also to highlight the importance of water quality, especially here in Florida,” Arts Bonita Curator Danielle Branchaud said.

To underscore this theme, Arts Bonita has invited Calusa Waterkeeper to attend the exhibition’s opening reception. Representatives will be on hand to explain their efforts to advance water quality in the Caloosahatchee watershed and surrounding ecosystems, inform the public what we can do to help and offer literature and fundraising materials.

Centers for the Arts Bonita / WGCU The Progenitor of Life: Artwork Inspired by Water exhibition will run August 15th - September 26th, 2024 at the Performing Arts Center Hinman Gallery-In-The-Round Artists' Reception and Awards Ceremony is August 22 from 6-8 p.m.

“All of the artwork in this show is absolutely extraordinary and beautiful. It all has to do with water and the meaning behind it.”

You can see “Progenitor of Life” at the Performing Arts Center Hinman Gallery on Bonita Beach Road August 15th through September 26th. The opening reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22nd.

MORE INFORMATION:

“Progenitor of Life” is a group invitational exhibition. The exhibitors consist of both Arts Bonita members and non-members.

“Progenitor of Life” is a judged show. Awards will be given for Best of Show and in other categories.

Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center is located at 10150 Bonita Beach Road.

For more information, please email Curator Bonita Arts Center at Danielle@artsbonita.org or curator@artsbonita.org.

Calusa Waterkeeper is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. The organization is focused on local action measure along with state and national water management practices that impact water quality. Water and air monitoring, ecosystem restoration projects, public outreach and environmental education and water quality advocacy and action are among the ways Calusa Waterkeeper fights for drinkable, fishable and swimmable waters.

Each year, Calusa Waterkeeper samples 360 sites for fecal indicator bacteria and conducts more than 30 educational or community presentations. Its 2,300 active supporters log over 12,000 hours of volunteer outreach annually.

The Calusa Waterkeeper team is guided by a volunteer board of directors comprised of individuals who live and work in our community. A dedicated team of staff is led by Calusa Waterkeeper, Captain Codty Pierce, who grew up navigating our waterways.

For more, please visit https://calusawaterkeeper.org.

