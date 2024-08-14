'Artful 8' probes the mystery and meaning of the number 8 at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

“Artful 8” is a group show on view through August 27th at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. It features paintings and sculpture by eight artists who’ve delved over the past year into the meaning of the number eight in the realms of psychology, numerology and psychic phenomenon. Curator Cesar Aguilera amplifies.

“The mystery of the number 8 is like based on the infinite, so the creation and perpetual motion of energy. It’s a very mysterious number.”

A large part of the show’s allure lies in the artists participating in it — Mully, Maria Collier, Mariapia Malerba, Juliana Versari, Anthony Gartner, Bradford Hermann, Brian Weaver and Aguilera himself.

“They’re well-known for their diverse mediums,” Aguilera observes. “I think that’s going to attract a lot of people to see what they created based on these prompts.”

The Sidney & Berne Davis is located at 2301 First Street, in the heart of the downtown Fort Myers River District.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center "Painting Family" by Brian Weaver is one of the works featured in "Artful 8" group exhibition at Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.

MORE INFORMATION:

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. plus 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. during Art Walk and Music Walk. For more information, please telephone 239-333-1933.

“Artful 8” occupies the Grand Atrium on the ground floor of the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. An open-call group show called "Cinematic Devotion" is on display in August in the second-floor Capital Gallery.

Opening night was scheduled for Friday, August 2 nd as part of downtown Fort Myers monthly Art Walk event. However, Art Walk was canceled due to the threat of rain, high winds and lightning incident to Tropical Storm Debby.

In "Artful 8," Maria Collier explores the idea of balance and harmony. In her works, she utilizes the visual symmetry of the number 8 as inspiration.

Mully plays with the concept of an infinite loop and draws parallels with the mathematical representation of the number 8.

Mariapia Malerba delves into the cultural significance of the number 8, drawing inspiration from various traditions and her interpretations of this numeral.

Juliana Versari explores the transformative nature of the number 8 with artworks that depict metamorphosis growth and renewal.

Anthony Gartner focuses on the luck and prosperity associated with the number 8, creating works that evoke positive energies and good fortune.

Cesar Aguilera takes a cosmic approach, connecting the number 8 to celestial bodies and cosmic cycles.

Brian Weaver explores the mathematical properties of the number 8 with artworks that incorporate patterns, sequences, and mathematical concepts.

Showcasing deeply personal interpretations of the number 8, Bradford Herman reflects on his life journeys and experiences, weaving them into his creations.

In numerology, the number 8 embodies the exquisite equilibrium between the material and spiritual realms.

The paramount essence of this number resides in its captivating shape. Behold its symmetrical beauty, for it stands as the epitome of cosmic balance and unwavering stability.

The number 8 exudes an unparalleled force and fortitude, encapsulated within its symbolism: the infinite loop. Thus, 8 becomes intertwined with an unceasing surge of energy and might, whether in matters of, opulence, vitality, or sagacity.

To read more stories about the arts in Southwest Florida visit Tom Hall's website: SWFL Art in the News.