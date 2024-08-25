India's independence from Great Britain, and embracing of life in the U.S., celebrated at Lakes Park

A cross-section of a culture was on display recently with the aroma of fresh curry drifting by picnic tables filled with rice, vegetables and other Indian dishes.

"You know, you can smell Indian food from far away—especially the spices. Food is a big part of our culture" said Nithya Sharma, President of the India Association of Fort Myers.

The nexus for the recent event was the local organization's hosting of a celebration for the 78th anniversary of India’s Independence.

As flags snapped in the wind, and children played in the grass it gave the scene a feeling reminiscent of a Fourth of July gathering — but with a deeper connection.

"It’s a day of celebrating victory. Back in India, we gather, we sing the national anthem, and we sing other patriotic songs," Sharma added.

Among those gathered was 84-year-old Kunwair Jain, who was witness to India’s transition to independence.

He vividly recalled the moment the news broke: "We stayed up the whole night, knowing that at midnight, India would be free. While the rest of the world slept, a big lion was awakening."

As Jain shared this memory with locals at Lakes Park, it was clear the moment still resonated deeply.

Those attending heard English intermixing with Hindi and saw Indian garments worn next to denim jeans. Combined with the Indian and American flags snapping side-by-side in the breeze there was ample evidence that the festivities had a strong emphasis on both Indian and American patriotism.

"So today, as we gather to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of India, we reflect on how our community has become an integral part of Fort Myers," Sharma said. "People of Indian origin have made significant contributions across various sectors. This is our home away from home, and we are proud to be part of this vibrant community."

The celebration also offered a younger generation the chance to connect with their heritage.

Dhurva Sharma, Vice President of the Youth Wing, shared his perspective: "To me, I only hear the stories that I'm told, but my great-grandparents lived through that time. It signifies the day we gained independence from Great Britain. It's really important to all of us because independence is something that we all should have."

