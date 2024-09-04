Kristyn Estes' 'Swingset' exposes Marco Island's 'dirty little secret'

Kristyn Estes’ “Swingset” is an entertaining story of mixed signals, mishaps and miscommunication that sends its two characters, Jake and Abby, into a romantic tailspin.

Playwright Kristyn Estes got the idea for the comedy over coffee one morning a couple of years ago.

“There is a local hang-out called Wake Up Marco,” said Estes. “It’s just a coffee shop where a bunch of locals go, and we talk about everything under the sun, and one day somebody happened to mention a story that had something to do with The Villages that was a little bit titillating.”

Her interest piqued, Estes did a bit of research.

“The more I found out about it, the more I thought, hey, this might make the basis for a really interesting play, and since I’m here on Marco Island, and I’ve wanted to do something with the Arts Center Theatre, I was able to write it, basically, specifically for this area,” added Estes.

While Estes wouldn’t divulge what the play’s about, this excerpt may very well whet patrons’ appetite.

Abby: The party?

Jake: Nah, I think I’ll just hang out here and get some writing done.

Abby: It’s waited this long, it can wait another day or two.

Jake: No, no, you go on. It will like … it’ll be like you’re doing reconnaissance.

Abby: You want me to vet the neighbors?

Jake: Exactly.



While Estes prefers to leave what Abby discovers to your imagination, she did reference the poster for the play.

“The tagline on the poster is ‘The island’s naughty little secret,’ and I think sometimes things are more fun if they’re just a little bit naughty,” Estes laughed.

The Arts Center Theatre is located at Marco Town Center.

The world premiere of “Swingset” takes place September 6th through the 15th.

Jake (Fred Buchalter) wants wife Abby (Kristyn Estes) to vet the neighbors before he'll meet them.

The production will take the stage on Friday, September 6 at 7 p.m. and at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 & 8 and 14 & 15.

The comedic script chronicles Jake and Abby’s retirement move to their Florida island dream home. However, Jake fears the dream has become a nightmare after he discovers the island’s naughty little secret — and it appears that Abby has much wilder ideas about their next chapter.

Playwright, director and actor Kristyn Estes

Actor Fred Buchalter

“Swingset” was a featured entry in the Arts Center Theatre’s Play Reading program in 2022, where it received a rousing reception that precipitated the decision to fully stage the show at the same venue in 2024.

Tickets for "The Swingset" are available at https://www.marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theatre/ or by calling 239- 784-1186. Ticket prices are $25.

Kristyn Estes is an accomplished writer whose children’s book, “Manuela’s Gift,” is a Parents Choice Medalist and one of the American Library Association’s Notable Books for Children. Estes has vast experience as an actor, director and writer in regional and community theater. She has also written and hosted an award-winning PBS program, “Friends & Neighbors,” airing in the Chicago metropolitan area.

Fred Buchalter has spent over 45 years on stage as both an actor and singer. Favorite roles include Mozart in “Amadeus,” Michael in “I Do I Do,” Mr. Van Daan in “Diary of Anne Frank” and Oscar in “The Odd Couple.” He is also a longtime member of the Detroit Opera Chorus. Among his many productions with the company, Fred has had the privilege of singing in two world premiere operas and twice sharing a stage with Luciano Pavarotti. More recently, Fred has shared the screen with Corbin Bernsen, Tara Reid and Dennis Haskins in several independent feature films. Fred is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the character of Jake to life on the Arts Center Theatre stage.

To read more stories about the arts in Southwest Florida visit Tom Hall's website: SWFL Art in the News.