Bradford Hermann solo show at Arts Bonita features found and recycled materials

The main gallery at the Arts Bonita Visual Art Center is hosting a solo show of 34 multi-dimensional mixed media works by local artist Hermann Bradford.

“It is a feast for the eyes,” said curator Danielle Branchaud. “His work is provocative and fun, and it was just really well received at the opening reception.”

Hermann is not just a masterful painter. He’s a master craftsman, often incorporating a surprising combination of found and recycled materials into constructions on canvas, Masonite and plywood.

One piece, titled “Architectural,” is made of acrylic, bamboo, vintage images, compound, a horseshoe crab, glasses, metal and lights.

"Architectural" is made of acrylic, bamboo, vintage images, compound, a horseshoe crab, glasses, metal and lights.

Another, “Acceptance,” has a melted pickleball in it.

A composition titled “La Musica” consists of acrylic, sand, wire, metal, glass, a violin neck and bow, rope and pine.

Mixed-media artist Bradford Hermann aims "to create a time to escape, freeing individuals from the burdens of daily life and immersing them in a timeless and present experience."



“Through found and recycled materials, I find inspiration to craft paintings, masks, and sculptures, each bearing both lucid and hidden messages,” said the artist. “Embracing these materials liberates my creativity, urging me to venture beyond conventional boundaries and reconnect with my inner child.”

“This exhibition, aptly titled ‘AI, Artistic Intelligence,’ is a thought-provoking and unexpected voyage for all, invoking new conversations on the beauty and complexity that exists within us and in the natural world around us,” Branchaud said.

The works span much of Hermann’s career as an artist.

“A lot of what is in here acts as a retrospective,” added Branchaud. “There are some pieces from his youth when he first started painting, and there’s also some newer works, so it really covers the entire spectrum of his artistic development.”

“AI: Artistic Intelligence” is on view at Arts Bonita now through Dec. 12.

Bradford Hermann's solo show, 'AI: Artistic Intelligence' invites viewers to indulge themselves in a moment of

'Self Reflection.'

Hermann’s overarching goal is to always present art that resonates with viewers on a childlike level, peeling away the layers of adult complexities.

“I aim to create a time to escape, freeing individuals from the burdens of daily life and immersing them in a timeless and present experience,” said Hermann.

Transcending mediums and materials, this collection of multi-dimensional mixed-media works presents an unforgettable visual journey reflecting the human experience, inviting viewers to delve into the depths of their own emotions and perceptions.

Bradford Hermann mixed media work 'Just Within Reach' displays an undeniable surrealist bent

Arts Bonita strives to enrich the lives of the community by providing opportunities for artistic expression, education, and appreciation. Arts Bonita has two campus locations-each dedicated to the visual or performing arts.

The Visual Arts Center at 26100 Old 41 Road comprises multiple fine art galleries and fully equipped art studios, a gift store, and beautiful sculpture gardens. A variety of classes are offered at this center, including painting, drawing, pottery, and sculpture.

The Performing Arts Center at 10150 Bonita Beach Road is home to the 400-seat Hinman Auditorium and the 200-seat Moe Auditorium & Film Center. At this diverse center, patrons can enjoy an ongoing array of live music, theater, comedy, film, lectures, and youth and adult classes in art, music, theater, and dance.