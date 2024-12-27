New Year's Weekend Art Festival is Dec. 28 and 29 at Coconut Point

The Coconut Point Mall in Estero will be the site of a two-day outdoor art fair on Saturday and Sunday, December 28 and 29.

Produced by Howard Alan Events, the 14th Annual Coconut Point New Years’ Weekend Art Festival features original artworks of every size and description created by more than 100 juried artists and artisans.

There is something for every artistic taste, sensibility and budget at this festival.

With 113 stores and 25 restaurants surrounding several acres of lakes and wood boardwalk, Coconut Point Mall is located off I-75 at exit 123 just south of Corkscrew Road on U.S. 41.

MORE INFORMATION:

Visitors will find paintings in oil and acrylic, 2D and 3D mixed media, assemblages and collages, watercolors, pastels, drawings in pen and ink and charcoal on paper, etchings and lithography, photography and digital art, bronze and metal sculpture, Raku, ceramics, stone and wood carvings, wood music boxes, glass fusion and glass art, leather works, fabric, paper mache and hand-crafted art jewelry.

Spacious aisles allow art enthusiasts to explore the exhibits and interact with the artists who are present for the duration of the show.

Participating artists are chosen by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants to ensure that a wide array of media and price points will be included in the festival.

Admission is free, as is parking.

The Coconut Point Art Festival replaced Howard Alan Events’ premier art festivals traditionally held in downtown Naples and has quickly become a tradition in its own right that locals have come to anticipate with the same enthusiasm.

The Coconut Point mall’s navigational address is 23130 Fashion Drive, Estero, FL 33928.

Howard Alan is one of the most widely recognized and highly regarded names in the art festival industry. Howard, his wife and business partner Debbie, and their dedicated staff run 45 annual juried art shows and 40 craft shows each year out of their small office in Tequesta, Florida, in such noted cities as Alexandria, Virginia; Aspen; Chicago; Pittsburgh; Cleveland; Alexandria, Sarasota and Fort Lauderdale.

These popular outdoor festivals are consistently ranked by Sunshine Artist Magazine among the top art shows in the country.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.