Here's what's onstage at area theaters the week of January 6

Five shows open around Southwest Florida this week, another offers a sneak peek preview, two continue their run and one show closes.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Ripped from the pages of today’s headlines, 'Admissions' is a dramedy about liberal parents desperate to get their children into an Ivy League school.

“Admissions” [Players Circle Theatre]: Ripped from the pages of today’s headlines, “Admissions” is a dramedy about liberal parents desperate to get their children into an Ivy League school. The play follows Sherri Rosen-Mason, the head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, who is fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband, the school’s headmaster, they’ve largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the 21st century. But when the Ivy League college of his choice passes over their only son for a less qualified minority student, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results. ”Admissions” received the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play and the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. Discounted previews are January 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. Opening Night is Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. This week’s remaining performances are Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse A fresh take on the edge-of-your-seat mystery that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, this suspense-filled story proves that a stunning thriller never goes out of style.

“Dial M for Murder” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Tony Wendice, a gold-digging retired English pro tennis player, believes he has concocted the perfect crime to take revenge on his adulterous wife and wealthy socialite, Margot. But when his carefully laid plan goes awry, everyone gets caught in a twisted web of blackmail, passion, and revenge. A fresh take on the edge-of-your-seat mystery that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, this suspense-filled story proves that a stunning thriller never goes out of style. While the play does not open until January 16, there is a preview on Sunday, January 12 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players What do a retired burlesque queen, a religious devotee, a sassy nurse, and an ex-Elvis impersonator have in common? They're all planning a jail break!

“Four Old Broads” [Charlotte Players]: Life has been anything but agreeable at Magnolia Place Assisted Living. The facility is home to a retired burlesque queen, a religious devotee, a sassy nurse, and an ex-Elvis impersonator who are all planning an escape. Opens January 9. This week’s performances are Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan.11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Fully Committed' closes this week with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Fully Committed” [Florida Repertory Theatre in the Artstage Studio Theatre]: This devastatingly funny one-man tour-de-force follows a day in the life of Sam (Kraig Swartz), an out-of-work actor manning the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s No. 1 restaurant. Coercion, threats, bribes, and histrionics – these desperate callers will stop at nothing to score a table! Amid the barrage of frantic diners, Sam deals with his own career and family drama! One actor plays 40 roles in this outrageous and touching comedy! Performances are Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 12’s closing 2 p.m. matinee.

Courtesy of Arts Center Theatre / Arts Center Theatre Neil Simon's "Last of the Red Hot Lovers" opens at Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island on Wednesday, January 8.

“Last of the Red Hot Lovers” [Arts Center Theatre, Marco Island]: Barney Cashman, the play's protagonist, is a 47-year-old man who, despite being “happily married,” is feeling the weight of a midlife crisis. A successful businessman, father of three, and well-established in his life, Barney realizes that the word that best sums up his existence is “nice.” So he decides to bridge his midlife malaise by having an affair. Hilariously uncomfortable moments ensue. Opens Wednesday, January 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Lucky Stiff' opens at Florida Rep on Tuesday, January 7.

“Lucky Stiff” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: The stage is set for hilarity in this offbeat musical-murder-mystery-farce! When hapless English shoe salesman, Harry Witherspoon, learns he’s heir to a distant uncle’s fortune of rare diamonds, he’ll do anything to get his hands on the jewels – even if it means wheeling his uncle’s corpse around Monte Carlo for one last vacation. Meanwhile, a host of shady characters (including a jilted mob wife, a dogged do-gooder, and an optometrist) are hot on his trail! Opens Tuesday, January 7. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone In addition to eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Book, The musical also won the 2012 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical and the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

“Once” [TheatreZone]: Guy is a heartbroken musician busking for coins on the streets of Dublin. Girl is a Czech immigrant with a complicated history and a broken vacuum cleaner. An unlikely couple, they find love in creating music together. TheatreZone Artistic Director Mark Danni says “Once the Musical” is a unique theatrical experience that will move you to laughter, to tears, and to a deep understanding of the particular joy of joining together in song. Go here for a preview of the show on WGCU. Show opens Thursday, January 9. This week’s performances are Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'Spaceman' is a weightless, full-sensory, surround-sound exploration of both the challenges of space travel and the uncharted future that awaits astronaut Molly Jennis at her Martian destination.

“Spaceman” [Urbanite Theatre]: Astronaut Molly Jennis (Terri Weagant) has embarked on an interplanetary expedition following her husband’s tragic, failed attempt to reach Mars. As the first to the red planet, she faces not only the dangers of solitude and the unknown frontier, but also the haunting reflections of her past decisions. This regional premiere of “Spaceman” is a weightless, full-sensory, surround-sound exploration of both the challenges of space travel and the uncharted future that awaits Molly at her Martian destination. This week’s performances: Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. [for which there are no tickets available].

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Buddy Holly’s original sound and dazzling talent are highlighted with live renditions of his greatest hits in the Broadway Palm show.

“The Buddy Holly Story” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: More than 50 years after “the music died,” the story of this true rock and roll icon comes to life in this musical journey through Buddy Holly's impressive rise to fame. His original sound and dazzling talent are highlighted with live renditions of his greatest hits. You’ll be dancing in the aisles and cheering for more when you hear over 20 Buddy Holly hits including “Maybe Baby,” “Every Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll be the Day,” “Oh Boy,” “Rave On” plus Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and The Big Bopper's “Chantilly Lace.” This week’s shows are Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:30; Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.]

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'The Da Vinci Code' opens at The Belle Theatre in Cape Corral on Friday, January 10.

“The Da Vinci Code” [The Belle Theatre]: In this thrilling play, based on Dan Brown’s bestselling international phenomenon, Professor Robert Langdon is called to the Louvre in the dead of night, where he unwittingly becomes the center of a murder investigation. When cryptologist Sophie Neveu arrives at the scene, she alerts Robert that, not only is he being asked to solve the crime, he is also the prime suspect. Soon they are in a race against time to clear Robert’s name and decipher a labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever. From Paris to London and beyond, follow along as they solve this pulse-racing mystery. Opens Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

