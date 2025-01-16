City of Fort Myers' Public Art Committee looking to fill three vacancies

In the past three years, Fort Myers’ Public Art Committee has played a major role in creating a mural-based outdoor art and history museum at the river basin next to Luminary Hotel, the 23-panel Buck’s Backyard mural at historic McCollum Hall in Dunbar and a gateway artwork on MLK Boulevard named “Journey of Hope.”

Most recently, it has partnered with the Fort Myers Mural Society to adorn the sidewalks in Lions Park with more than 60 paintings of native wildlife. But the Committee finds itself shorthanded as it enters 2025.

“We have currently three vacancies for our Public Art Committee,” Chair Victor Dotres noted. “The vacancies are in Wards 1, 3 and 6.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Public Art Committee Chair Victor Dotres welcomes guests to the Alliance for the Arts for the opening of the 2024 Biennial Artist Grant Recipient Show

To be a member, a person must either live within the city limits, work in the city or currently serve on an arts board or committee located within the city.

The Committee prefers each vacancy be filled with people who either live or work in the designated ward since they will be able to advocate for art that reflects their ward’s unique culture and history.

Members serve without compensation. They only attend a single two-hour meeting each month. But they’ll have a voice on behalf of their family, friends and neighbors in what type of art to include in the city’s various art hubs as well as the current and new parks the City intends to renovate or construct under its recently approved $75 million dollar Parks & Recreation Master Plan.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall In October of 2024, a team of 30 artists from the Fort Myers Mural Society adorned the sidewalks in Lions Park with over 60 paintings of native wildlife and plants.

Both will go a long way in helping Fort Myers establish itself as an arts and cultural heritage tourist destination.

“We would really, greatly appreciate you filling out an application,” said Dotres. “You can fill the application online and apply to be one of the members of our public art committee.”

Ward 1 is represented by Council member Teresa Watkins Brown. Terolyn Watson represents Ward 3 and Darla Bonk represents Ward 6.

The Public Art Committee consists of seven voting members and two alternates. Each of the current vacancies is for a voting member.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Three years ago, the Public Art Committee collaborated with the CRA and Fort Myers Mural Society to install 53 history-based murals on the concrete stanchions surrounding the river basin adjoining Luminary Hotel in downtown Fort Myers.

MORE INFORMATION:

Go here in order to complete and submit an “Application for Appointment to Board or Committee.”

You may contact Ward 1 Councilperson Teresa Watkins Brown by telephoning 239-321-7001.

Courtesy of City of Fort Myers / City of Fort Myers Map showing location and boundaries of Ward 1 in City of Fort Myers

You may contact ward 3 Councilperson Terolyn Watson by telephoning 239-321- 7003.

Courtesy of City of Fort Myers / City of Fort Myers Map showing location and boundaries of Ward 3 (purple) in City of Fort Myers

You may contact Ward 6 Councilperson Darla Bonk by telephoning 239-321-7006.

Courtesy of City of Fort Myers / City of Fort Myers Fort Myers City Council member Darla Bonk

The current members of the City of Fort Myers Public Art Committee are Chair Victor Dotres (Ward 5), Vice Chair Jane Lane (Alternate), Carolyn Gora (Mayoral Designee), David Meo (Ward 2), Stacie Krupa (Ward 4) and Ava Roeder (Alternate).

The Public Art Committee typically meets from 4 to 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the third Tuesday of each month.

This year’s meeting dates are Wednesday, January 22; Tuesday, February 11; Tuesday, March 18; Tuesday, April 15; Tuesday, May 20; Tuesday, June 17; Tuesday, July 15; Tuesday, August 19; Tuesday, September 16; Tuesday, October 21; Tuesday, November 18 and Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

