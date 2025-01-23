© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southwest Florida hosting three outdoor art festivals the weekend of January 25 and 26

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published January 23, 2025 at 3:00 AM EST
Couple looks at the art in a booth at an outdoor art festival
Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts
/
Marco Island Center for the Arts
Outdoor art festivals afford people the opportunity to see all kinds of art in one place in a mere matter of hours.

Southwest Florida is the site of three outdoor art festivals during the weekend of January 25 & 26.

From south to north, the first is the Art League of Marco Island Craft Fair on Winterberry Drive in Marco Island.

Attendees at Art League of Marco Island Fine Craft Fair
Courtesy of Art League of Marco Island Fine Craft Fair
/
Art League of Marco Island Fine Craft Fair
Attendees at Art League of Marco Island Fine Craft Fair

In Naples, Hot Works brings the Naples Fine Art Show to the Italian-American Foundation at the corner of Airport-Pulling and Orange Blossom Roads. Hot Works has a national reputation for producing high end fine art and craft shows.

Hot Works Poster for Naples Fine Art Show
Courtesy of Hot Works
/
Hot Works
Hot Works has a national reputation for producing high end fine art and craft shows.

Across town, Naples Picasso Events hosts the 2nd Annual Mercato Art Celebration. This juried art show offers art lovers a rare opportunity to discover and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces while concurrently experiencing the vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere of Mercato.

 

Naples Picasso Poster for Mercato Art Celebration
Courtesy of Naples Picasso
/
Naples Picasso
This juried art show offers art lovers a rare opportunity to discover and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces while concurrently experiencing the vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere of Mercato.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Art League of Marco Island Fine Craft Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

The Naples Fine Art Show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The exhibiting artists are present throughout the two-day event and eager to answer questions about their work and inspiration. Live art demonstrations afford numerous opportunities for patrons to witness first-hand the various processes that the artists’ go through and the techniques they employ in order to create high-quality artworks in their chosen medium.

Two young ladies enjoy the art at Mercato art festival.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Two young ladies enjoy the art at Mercato art festival.

The 2nd Annual Mercato Art Celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 26.

 Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsArts & CultureVisual Art
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall