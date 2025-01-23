Southwest Florida hosting three outdoor art festivals the weekend of January 25 and 26

Southwest Florida is the site of three outdoor art festivals during the weekend of January 25 & 26.

From south to north, the first is the Art League of Marco Island Craft Fair on Winterberry Drive in Marco Island.

In Naples, Hot Works brings the Naples Fine Art Show to the Italian-American Foundation at the corner of Airport-Pulling and Orange Blossom Roads. Hot Works has a national reputation for producing high end fine art and craft shows.

Across town, Naples Picasso Events hosts the 2nd Annual Mercato Art Celebration. This juried art show offers art lovers a rare opportunity to discover and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces while concurrently experiencing the vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere of Mercato.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Art League of Marco Island Fine Craft Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

The Naples Fine Art Show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The exhibiting artists are present throughout the two-day event and eager to answer questions about their work and inspiration. Live art demonstrations afford numerous opportunities for patrons to witness first-hand the various processes that the artists’ go through and the techniques they employ in order to create high-quality artworks in their chosen medium.

The 2nd Annual Mercato Art Celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 26.

