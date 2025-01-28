This is what's on stage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of Jan. 27

Six shows open, one closes and 13 others continue their runs this week at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Bloomsday' opens in the Artstage Studio Theatre at Florida Repertory Theatre on Tuesday, January 28.

"Bloomsday” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: In this touching time-travel love story from Steven Dietz (“Becky’s New Car”), Robert returns to Dublin to reunite with the woman who captured his heart 35 years earlier. Dancing backward through time, Robert and Cait retrace their steps and discover their younger selves – Robbie and Caithleen. Told with wit, humor and heartache, “Bloomsday” is a buoyant, moving story about making the most of the present before it becomes the past. Opens in the Artstage Studio Theatre Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. with performances following on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Jan. 30 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=1881 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony / Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast University Lerner & Lowe's "Camelot" opens in the Music & Arts Community Theatre in Fort Myers on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

“Camelot” [Southwest Florida Theatre at the MACC]: “Camelot” is a musical that follows King Arthur’s journey as he seeks to create a utopian society based on justice, equality, and the principles of the Round Table. Alongside his beloved Queen, Guinevere, and the valiant Sir Lancelot, Arthur faces challenges along the way. The story is based on T.H. White’s novel, “The Once and Future King,” and explores themes of democracy, justice, and the struggle between passion and aspiration. The fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance as Guinevere falls in love with Lancelot. Opens Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.; ensuing performances are Thursday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is no show on Sunday. For tickets, visit https://my.gulfcoastsymphony.org/events or telephone 239-277-1700.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre "Caught in the Net" is the sequel to "Run for Your Wife"

“Caught in the Net” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: The sequel to “Run for Your Wife” finds taxi driver John Smith still keeping his two families living separately, both blissfully unaware of each other. However, his teenage son from one family and daughter from the other have met online and made a love connection! The situation spirals hysterically out of control as John tries to juggle the truth. Performances are Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan 31 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/caught-in-the-net/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse "Dial M for Murder" at Gulfshore Playhouse is fresh take on the edge-of-your-seat mystery that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece.

“Dial M for Murder” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Tony Wendice, a gold-digging retired English pro tennis player, believes he has concocted the perfect crime to take revenge on his adulterous wife and wealthy socialite, Margot. But when his carefully laid plan goes awry, everyone gets caught in a twisted web of blackmail, passion, and revenge. A fresh take on the edge-of-your-seat mystery that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, this suspense-filled story proves that a stunning thriller never goes out of style. Performances are Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5549/18201 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre This world premiere by the creator of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a nostalgic tribute to golden oldie TV show melodies in a wild musical gameshow-within-a gameshow format.

“Don’t Touch that Dial” [Venice Theatre]: This world premiere by the creator of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a nostalgic tribute to golden oldie TV show melodies in a wild musical gameshow-within-a gameshow format. Runs 90 minutes without intermission. Performances are Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Jan.31 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/dont-touch-that-dial/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe August Wilson had a massive impact on Broadway with his play “Fences.”

“Fences” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: August Wilson had a massive impact on Broadway with his play “Fences,” the story of Troy Maxson, a responsible, yet otherwise flawed, black garbage collector in pre-Civil Rights America and a former star of the Negro baseball leagues. Troy now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded from the major leagues in his prime, Troy has grown increasingly bitter, and his anger and frustration take a toll on his wife, Rose, and his son, Cory, who now wants his own chance to play football professionally. In August Wilson's hands, Troy rises to the level of an epic hero. Deemed a "generational play," it mirrors the classic struggle of status quo, tradition, and age, versus change, innovation, and youth. Performances are Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001O09ZMAS or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida / Laboratory Theater of Florida "Good Bad People" examines the grief a family experiences in the aftermath of a police shooting.

“Good Bad People” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Written by Rachel Lynett, “Good Bad People” opens during the aftermath of the death of Amiri Johnson, a 23-year old Black man living in Los Angeles who was shot by a police officer while taking out the trash. His sister June returns home to help her family and finds that her father has disappeared, her mother is refusing to leave her bedroom, and her sister Audre is doing everything in her power to control public perceptions of Amiri’s death. Old resentments begin to boil over as the three women attempt, in very different ways, to negotiate their private grief against the public outrage that Amiri’s death has sparked. Sonya McCarter directs. Performances are Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-218-0481 or visit www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre "Grandmas Murder Club" closes at Cultural Park Theatre on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

“Grandma’s Murder Club” [Cultural Park Theatre]: Greedy guys threaten the peaceful lives of three Florida retirees. The grandmas try to save themselves and, along the way, fill a freezer, dodge a detective, and find romance in this fast-paced comedic adaptation of Florence Henderson’s last film, “Bad Grandmas.” Performances are Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2nd’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets, call 239-772-5862 or visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/box-office/.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Lady Molly at Scotland Yard' is a new world premiere from prolific master of stage comedy Ken Ludwig ('Crazy for You,' 'Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express').

“Lady Molly at Scotland Yard” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A new world premiere from prolific master of stage comedy Ken Ludwig (“Crazy for You,” “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express”). You know Holmes and Watson. You know Nick and Nora. Now, meet Molly and Peg: two brilliant detectives from Scotland Yard. With bombs dropping over London, a simple murder investigation leads Molly and Peg deep into the British war effort and the top-secret code-breaking operation at Bletchley Park. Going undercover as cryptographers, they uncover a plot that will strike at the very heart of the United Kingdom, launching a high-octane, laugh-out-loud race against time. Saving the world has never been so much fun. Performances are Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 (followed by Talkback); Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m. (followed by Talkback) and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m. (followed by Talkback) and 7:30 p.m. There are no performances Friday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 2. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388 or visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/ken-ludwigs-lady-molly-of-scotland-yard.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre "My Fair Lady" opens at Venice Theatre on Friday, January 31, 2025.

“My Fair Lady” [Venice Theatre]: Professor Henry Higgins’ effort to teach young Cockney accent-speaking flower seller Eliza Doolittle how to speak like a proper lady to upgrade her station in life develops into an unlikely friendship. Winner of six Tony Awards, “My Fair Lady” is widely considered one of the greatest musicals of all time. Opens Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. with performances continuing Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ000006Hwtl2AC or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre There is also a “Conversation with an Astronaut: Nicole Stott", astronaut, aquanaut, engineer, artist (first person in history to paint a watercolor in space), and author of “Back to Earth: What Life in Space Taught Me About Our Home Planet – And Our Mission to Protect It”) at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.

“Spaceman” [Urbanite Theatre]: Astronaut Molly Jennis (Terri Weagant) has embarked on an interplanetary expedition following her husband’s tragic, failed attempt to reach Mars. As the first to the Red Planet, she faces not only the dangers of solitude and the unknown frontier, but also the haunting reflections of her past decisions. This regional premiere of “Spaceman” is a weightless, full-sensory, surround-sound exploration of both the challenges of space travel and the uncharted future that awaits Molly at her Martian destination. For a preview on WGCU, listen/read here. This week’s performances: Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. There is also a “Conversation with an Astronaut: Nicole Stott (astronaut, aquanaut, engineer, artist (first person in history to paint a watercolor in space), and author of “Back to Earth: What Life in Space Taught Me About Our Home Planet – And Our Mission to Protect It”)" at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1204834 or telephone 941-321-1397.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players "Tainted Love" opens at Golden Gate Community Center on Friday, January 31, 2025.

“Tainted Love” [The Studio Players]: Julie invites her best friends—Vanessa, Sheila, and Carol—to marvel at her husband’s latest handiwork: a stunning backyard gazebo. But as the evening unfolds, Julie’s real agenda surfaces, sparking a rollercoaster of jaw-dropping revelations. This bold, unfiltered play explores the ups and downs of friendship, marriage, and secrets that refuse to stay hidden. With sharp humor, biting dialogue, and more than a few outrageous twists, “Tainted Love” is a wickedly entertaining night of theater. Opens Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. with performances following Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.thestudioplayers.org/ or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts This limited engagement world premiere opens in the Moe Auditorium at Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, January 30 and closes Sunday, February 2, 2025.

“The Boy from Block 66” [Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: The Boy from Block 66 follows the true story of Moshe Kessler, a 14-year-old Holocaust survivor. In January 1945, after surviving Auschwitz and a brutal death march, Moshe arrives at Buchenwald concentration camp, where he is assigned to Kinder Block 66. There, a secret resistance effort seeks to protect the children of Block 66, defying the Nazis’ plans to dismantle the camp. Moshe’s story is about courage, resilience, and survival against unimaginable adversity. Limited engagement opens Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., with performances following at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 30; Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. A Q&A with Playwright Kody C. Jones and Author Limor Regev follows immediately after the Friday evening performance. For tickets, telephone 239-495-8989 or visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=250246.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre More than 50 years after “the music died,” the story of this true rock and roll icon comes to life in this musical journey through Buddy’s impressive rise to fame.

“The Buddy Holly Story” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: More than 50 years after “the music died,” the story of this true rock and roll icon comes to life in this musical journey through Buddy’s impressive rise to fame. Buddy’s original sound and dazzling talent are highlighted with live renditions of his greatest hits. You’ll be dancing in the aisles and cheering for more when you hear over 20 Buddy Holly hits including “Maybe Baby,” “Every Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll be the Day,” “Oh Boy,” “Rave On” plus Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and The Big Boppers’ “Chantilly Lace.” This week’s shows are Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-buddy-holly-story/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Players / Florida Studio Players "The Cancellation of Lauren Fein" is performed in the Gompertz Theatre in Sarasota.

“The Cancellation of Lauren Fein” [Florida Studio Players]: Lauren Fein is at the top of her game. Happily married with a foster son, she is a world-renowned scientist and tenured professor at an elite university. She’s on the verge of a breakthrough in her life’s work when she runs afoul of the university’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies. Suddenly, her groundbreaking research, her tenure, and even her family are all put in danger. Described as “powerful” and “high stakes” by Palm Beach Daily News, this thought-provoking play invites audiences to wrestle with its themes long after the final curtain call. Performance in Gompertz Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, Jan 30 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/ or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of GibsonHouse Mystery Performers / GibsonHouse Mystery Performers “The Case of the Maltese Crow Murder” is a captivating dinner theater event that will be performed February 1 and 2 at the Luminary Hotel.

“The Case of the Maltese Crow Murder!” [GibsonHouse Mystery Performers]: “The Case of the Maltese Crow Murder” is a captivating dinner theater event that will be performed February 1 and 2 at the Luminary Hotel by the acclaimed GibsonHouse Mystery Performers. Visit WGCU for a preview of the performances.

Sarasota Studio Theatre Courtesy of Sarasota Studio Theatre

“The Heart Sellers” [Sarasota Studio Theatre]: When Jane and Luna, two recent Asian immigrants, bump into each other at the grocery store, an unexpected friendship blossoms. In this lighthearted and heartwarming comedy, they bond over their shared experiences of homesickness, loneliness, and the challenges of adjusting to life in America with hardworking husbands who are always away. Over a bottle of wine (or two) and a questionable frozen turkey, they laugh, dream of Disneyland, learning to drive, and imagine a brighter future together in their new home. Performances in Keating Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941- 366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

“The Play That Goes Wrong” [The Naples Players]: Welcome to the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter. Performances are Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/2810/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre With a touching story, heartfelt musical numbers and a dazzling cast this musical is perfect the entire family!

“The Sound of Music” [The Belle Theatre]: he Von Trapp family take the stage at The Belle with the timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. With a touching story, heartfelt musical numbers and a dazzling cast this musical is perfect for the entire family. Performances are Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://www.thebelletheatre.com/index.php?view=article&id=155&catid=24

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre "Visiting Mr. Green" opens Thursday, January 30, 2025.

“Visiting Mr. Green” [Sarasota Jewish Theatre]: Jeff Baron’s “Visiting Mr. Green” tells the story of an 86-year-old widower, Mr. Green, who is almost hit by a car driven by young corporate executive Ross Gardiner. Ross is sentenced to community service, where he must help Mr. Green once a week for six months. Presented at The Players Centre Studio 1130 (3501 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota), the play explores their relationship and reveals family secrets. Preview: Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; opens Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Ensuing performances are Friday, Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-365-2492 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/Events.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

