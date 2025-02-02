Annette Trossbach retiring from Laboratory Theater of Florida

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / File Lab Theater founder Annette Trossbach

On Saturday, the Laboratory Theater of Florida announced that Annette Trossbach is retiring as its producing artistic director.

Trossbach founded the lab in 2009. During her 16 years at the helm, she established the lab as a bastion for innovative, groundbreaking theater productions. Along the way, she transformed local theater into a safe and acceptable environment in which artists and audiences can explore, discover and expand personal horizons and raise their social consciousness.

During her tenure, Trossbach received numerous accolades and awards, including being named to the 2017 and final class of WGCU Makers: Women Who Make southwest Florida.

Todd Lyman succeeds Trossbach as lab theater's producing artistic director. Lyman has been seen at area community theaters for the past decade, is a published playwright, and studied theater and dance at the University of New Hampshire.

Trossbach is currently directing Jesus Christ Superstar for the lab. After the musical opens on February 28th, she will step down to focus on her family, playwriting, and continuing her education.

