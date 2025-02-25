Ballet and opera performances abound in Southwest Florida during the week of Feb. 24

This week in Southwest Florida, Opera Naples and the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation will produce the 5th Annual Festival Under the Stars in Cambier Park, the Sarasota Opera House will perform three different operas, and Sarasota Ballet will present six performances by the acclaimed Mark Morris Dance Group.

Courtesy of Opera Naples / Opera Naples 'The Magic Flute' is a sublime blend of music, comedy and fantasy. Composed in 1791, this tale of love, betrayal and redemption continues to mesmerize audiences with its enchanting arias, charming characters and enigmatic themes. (Sung in German with English subtitles.)

“Festival Under the Stars” [Opera Naples]: The 5th Annual Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars in downtown Naples’ Cambier Park is a two-week outdoor opera festival featuring the Naples Festival Orchestra conducted by Artistic and Music Director Ramon Tebar. It opens Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. with the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Pavarotti Voices Concert and continues on Friday, Feb. 28 with Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” at 7 p.m. in Cambier Park; The Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Pavarotti Voices Concert Travels to Boca at 7:30 p.m. March 1 in Mizner Park, Boca Raton; and an encore performance of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 2 in Cambier Park.

"The Magic Flute" is a sublime blend of music, comedy and fantasy. Composed in 1791, this tale of love, betrayal and redemption continues to mesmerize audiences with its enchanting arias, charming characters and enigmatic themes. This production promises to transport you to a world of wonder and magic, with Mozart’s timeless music and the stars shining brightly above. Sung in German with English subtitles. For tickets, visit https://operanaples.org/ or telephone 239-963-9050.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House After being betrayed by his wife, Pagliacci's clown tries to go on with the show, but his real-life humiliation and despair lead to a grim climax at the Sarasota Opera.

“Cavalleria Rusticana" & "Pagliacci” [Sarasota Opera]: Two operas, two betrayed husbands, two tragic ends. In “Cavalleria Rusticana,” the calm of a Sicilian Easter morning is broken by a betrayed lover who sets off a chain of events ending in violent tragedy. In true theatrical tradition, Pagliacci's clown tries to go on with the show, but his real-life humiliation and despair lead to a grim climax. The violent passions and raw emotions of these two works changed the direction of Italian opera forever. These operas will be performed February 15 through March 29, with this week’s performances on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Mar. 1 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House With music by Gioachino Rossini and Libretto by Cesare Sterbini, 'The Barber of Seville' is one of the most beloved comedic works in the operatic repertory.

“The Barber of Seville” [Sarasota Opera]: Determined to win the heart of the beautiful Rosina, Count Almaviva enlists the help of Figaro, the barber of Seville, to steal her away from her guardian, Dr. Bartolo. Hilarious complications ensue to some of opera's most delightful music. With music by Gioachino Rossini and libretto by Cesare Sterbini, “The Barber of Seville” is one of the most beloved comedic works in the operatic repertory. This opera will be performed February 22 through March 29, with this week’s performances on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 2 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-359-0099 or visit https://www.sarasotaballet.org/productions/p5-mark-morris-dance-group/.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Ballet / The Sarasota Ballet Founded in 1980, the Mark Morris Dance Group has performed across the globe, garnering critical acclaim through Morris’ expressive choreography and distinctive musicality.

“P5-Mark Morris Dance Group” [The Sarasota Ballet]: The Sarasota Ballet presents the acclaimed Mark Morris Dance Group. Founded in 1980, the group has performed across the globe garnering critical acclaim through Morris’ expressive choreography and distinctive musicality. “Morris’ works unspool with airtight musical logic,” said The Washington Post. “His choreography follows the music in a rolling, running rhythm of phrasing and sudden punctuation, movements that fall somewhere between common activity and high stylization.” Repertoire will include: “Pacific” (choreography by Mark Morris; music by Lou Harrison); “Ten Suggestions” (choreography by Mark Morris; music by Alexander Tcherepnin); “Candleflowerdance” (choreography by Mark Morris; music by Igor Stravinsky); and “Going Away Party” (choreography by Mark Morris; music by Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys). Performances are Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Mar. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Monday, Mar. 3 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-359-0099 or visit https://www.sarasotaballet.org/productions/p5-mark-morris-dance-group/.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

