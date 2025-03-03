Iconic operas are center stage this week in Southwest Florida

Tonight (March 3), Luciano Pavarotti Foundation President Nicoletta Pavarotti will share details of her life with the famed tenor in the Wang Opera Center in Naples. In Cambier Park, Puccini’s “La Boheme” and Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Mikado” will each be performed twice as part of the 5th Annual Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars. The Sarasota Opera House will perform four different operas, and Sarasota Ballet will present the final performance by the acclaimed Mark Morris Dance Group.

“Reflections from Nicoletta Pavarotti” [Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars]: As the world celebrates the 90th anniversary of Luciano Pavarotti’s birth, President of the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Nicoletta Pavarotti shares details from her life with the famed tenor. Hear about her adventures with her late husband, including her legendary management of the Pavarotti & Friends benefit concerts, as well as her most recent professional accomplishments and pursuits. Read/hear more on WGCU. Lecture is at 7 p.m., Monday, March 3 in Wang Opera Center. For tickets, visit https://operanaples.org or telephone 239-963-9050.

Courtesy of Opera Naples / Opera Naples “La Bohème” is a timeless opera by Giacomo Puccini that tells the story of young bohemians living in Paris.

Puccini’s “La Boheme” [Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars]: “La Bohème” is a timeless opera by Giacomo Puccini that tells the story of young bohemians living in Paris. The plot revolves around four friends: Rodolfo, a poet; Marcello, a painter; Colline, a philosopher; and Schaunard, a musician. They struggle with poverty but find joy in their art and friendship. One Christmas Eve, Mimi, a seamstress, knocks on their door, looking for a light for her candle. She and Rodolfo fall in love instantly. However, their happiness is overshadowed by Mimi's illness and the harsh realities of their impoverished lives. The opera beautifully captures their fleeting moments of joy and the inevitable tragedy that follows. It's a poignant tale of love, loss and the enduring spirit of youth, and if it sounds similar to “Rent,” that’s because the rock musical was directly inspired by Puccini’s classic opera. Sung in Italian with English surtitles. The opera will be performed in Cambier Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 6 and Saturday, March 8. For tickets, telephone 239-963-9050.

Courtesy of Opera Naples / Opera Naples The Mikado is a comic opera by Gilbert and Sullivan set in the fictional Japanese town of Titipu.

“The Mikado” [Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars]: The Mikado is a comic opera by Gilbert and Sullivan set in the fictional Japanese town of Titipu. The story follows Nanki-Poo, the son of the Mikado (the emperor), who has fled to avoid marrying an older woman named Katisha. In Titipu, he falls in love with Yum-Yum, who is already engaged to Ko-Ko, the new Lord High Executioner. When the Mikado orders an execution to take place, Nanki-Poo and Ko-Ko devise a plan to avoid anyone losing their head. However, complications arise when Katisha arrives to expose Nanki-Poo’s true identity. Through a series of humorous and satirical twists, the characters navigate their way to a happy resolution. It’s a delightful tale filled with wit, romance and clever social commentary. Sung in English. Performed in Cambier Park at 7 p.m. on Friday, Mar.ch 7 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 9. For tickets, telephone 239-963-9050.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House In true theatrical tradition, Pagliacci's clown tries to go on with the show, but his real-life humiliation and despair lead to a grim climax.

“Cavalleria Rusticana & Pagliacci” [Sarasota Opera House]: Two operas, two betrayed husbands, two tragic ends. In “Cavalleria Rusticana,” the calm of a Sicilian Easter morning is broken by a betrayed lover who sets off a chain of events ending in violent tragedy. In true theatrical tradition, Pagliacci's clown tries to go on with the show, but his real-life humiliation and despair lead to a grim climax. The violent passions and raw emotions of these two works changed the direction of Italian opera forever. These operas will be performed through March 29, with this week’s performance on Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House With music by Gioachino Rossini and libretto by Cesare Sterbini, “The Barber of Seville” is one of the most beloved comedic works in the operatic repertory.

“The Barber of Seville” [Sarasota Opera House]: Determined to win the heart of the beautiful Rosina, Count Almaviva enlists the help of Figaro, the barber of Seville, to steal her away from her guardian, Dr. Bartolo. Hilarious complications ensue to some of opera's most delightful music. With music by Gioachino Rossini and libretto by Cesare Sterbini, “The Barber of Seville” is one of the most beloved comedic works in the operatic repertory. This opera will be performed through March 29, with this week’s performances on Wednesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 9 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House Mozart's musical genius, along with Lorenzo DaPonte's witty libretto, make "The Marriage of Figaro" one of opera's masterpieces.

“The Marriage of Figaro” [Sarasota Opera House]: Continuing the story of "The Barber of Seville," Count Almaviva's eye has now wandered and his current objective is Susanna, Figaro's fiancée. The distressed couple, along with Rosina (now the Countess Almaviva) conspire to reveal the count's lechery, despite the many obstacles thrown in their way. Mozart's musical genius, along with Lorenzo DaPonte's witty libretto, make "The Marriage of Figaro" one of opera's masterpieces. Sung in Italian with English subtitles. Runs March 8 through March 28. This week’s performance is Saturday, Mar. 8 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2024-25-season-0 or telephone 941-328-1300 or telephone 941-328-1300.

Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet / Sarasota Ballet The Sarasota Ballet presents the sixth and final performance by the acclaimed Mark Morris Dance Group.

“P5-Mark Morris Dance Group” [The Sarasota Ballet]: The Sarasota Ballet presents the acclaimed Mark Morris Dance Group. Founded in 1980 by trailblazing choreographer Mark Morris, the group has performed across the globe garnering critical acclaim through Morris’ expressive choreography and distinctive musicality. “Morris’s works unspool with airtight musical logic,” said The Washington Post. “His choreography follows the music in a rolling, running rhythm of phrasing and sudden punctuation, movements that fall somewhere between common activity and high stylization.” Repertoire will include: “Pacific” (choreography by Mark Morris; music by Lou Harrison); “Ten Suggestions” (choreography by Mark Morris; music by Alexander Tcherepnin); “Candleflowerdance” (choreography by Mark Morris; music by Igor Stravinsky); and “Going Away Party” (choreography by Mark Morris; music by Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys). Final performances is Monday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-359-0099 or visit https://www.sarasotaballet.org/productions/p5-mark-morris-dance-group/.

