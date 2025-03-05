Five outdoor art festivals take place locally March 6-9

Five outdoor art festivals take place in Southwest Florida this week.

The 2025 Marco Island Spring Arts & Crafts Festival will be held March 6 and 7. Participating artists will display wearable art, furniture, traditional and fine art, candles, jewelry, handmade soaps, gourmet delights, and much more.

Courtesy of Naples Artcrafters / Naples Artcrafters Artist and buyer discuss purchase at the Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Show.

Cambier Park will be the site of the Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Show on March 8. Naples Artcrafters is committed to promoting excellence in arts and crafts and to supporting established artists, crafts persons and students by providing a venue for the display and sale of their work in a beautiful setting. They always present a wide array of artistic genres at their shows.

Courtesy of Sanibel Shell Art Fest / Sanibel Shell Art Fest This festival features a great selection of artists showcasing original artwork in various categories.

The 88th Annual Sanibel Shell Art Fest takes place March 6-8. This festival features a great selection of artists showcasing original artwork in various categories.

The 33rd Annual Pinecraft Days Arts & Crafts Festival runs March 6-8 between Der Dutchman and Alma Sue’s Quilt Shop on Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota. More than 30 exhibitors include Amish and Mennonite and upscale artists from the area.

Anna Maria Island will be the site of the 37th Annual Holmes Beach Spring Fest Fine Arts & Crafts Fest on March 8 & 9. This festival features work by nearly 80 juried fine art and fine craft exhibitors.

Courtesy of Naples Artcrafters / Naples Artcrafters The crowd mills between artists' booths set up in Naples Cambier Park during Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Show.

MORE INFORMATION:

Hours of operation for the Marco Island Arts & Crafts Festival are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 7.

The festival is held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1101 N. Collier Blvd.

Hours of operation for the Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Show are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Naples Artcrafters is an established fine art and craft organization with more than 58 years of history in Naples, Florida.

Admission and parking are free.

The 2025 Sanibel Shell Art Fest is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. all three days.

Folks attending the 33rd Annual Pinecraft Days Arts & Crafts Festival will find handmade items from wood bowls to wind chimes, canvas, art, jewelry, candles, soaps and crafts.

Each year, The Anna Maria Island Art League hosts “Springfest” Art Festival. This festival is a combination of people, education, entertainment, food and original arts and crafts created by artists near and far.

Hours of operation are Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission and parking are free.

The festival is held at City Hall Field next to City Hall in downtown Holmes Beach, 5801 Marina Drive, Anna Maria Island.

