Here's what's on stage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of March 17

This week, six shows open, three close and 12 others continue their runs at equity and community theaters from Marco Island to Sarasota. In addition, Southwest Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony's production of 'West Side Story' will be at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall for two shows only on Saturday and Sunday, March 22 & 23.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players This Agatha Christie whodunit was adapted for the stage by Leslie Darbon.

“A Murder Announced” [Charlotte Players]: In this Agatha Christie whodunit adapted for the stage by Leslie Darbon, an announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. Now Miss Marple must solve the murder before it happens. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the case's twists and turns. Performances are Wednesday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March23 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://charlotte-players.ticketleap.com/a-murder-is-announced/dates or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre “Bad Books” is produced at Florida Studio Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere.

“Bad Books” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Torn from today’s headlines, what starts as a polite discussion between a mother and a town librarian about a teenager’s reading list unexpectedly explodes into a fiery clash of values and beliefs. Spiraling dangerously close to violence, their battle over books becomes a razor-sharp examination of censorship, parenting, and freedom. Equal parts absurdly funny and deeply poignant, this bold new play asks: What does it really mean to protect our children?” “Bad Books” is produced at Florida Studio Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Performances are Tuesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'Boeing Boeing' closes at Arts Center Theatre with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee.

“Boeing Boeing” [Arts Center Theatre]: This 1960’s French farce adapted for the English-speaking stage features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent “layovers.” He keeps “one up, one down, and one pending” until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris, and Bernard’s apartment, at the same time. Performances are Wednesday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23rd’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/boeing-boeing/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This Tony Award®-winning, toe-tapping, romantic musical comedy delivers comic high jinks, spectacular dance numbers, fabulous costumes and state-of-the-art projections.

“Crazy for You” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Tony Award®-winning, toe-tapping, romantic musical comedy delivers comic high jinks and spectacular dance numbers. Featuring iconic Gershwin songs such as “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Embraceable You,” it’s fun for the entire family. Performances are Tuesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 19 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 21 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 22 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. There are no performances on Sunday, March 23. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/crazy-for-you/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Brian Friel’s Tony and Olivier-award winning memory play opens at Asolo Repertory Theatre on Friday, March 21.

“Dancing at Lughnasa” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Music and memory draw you back to the 1930s in this lyrical, effervescent portrait of five fierce sisters holding onto each other through the joys and sorrows of life in rural Ireland. Their missionary uncle has sparked a town scandal, their means of employment are looking doubtful, and their country is caught between ancient traditions and Catholic expectations. Still, no problem is so great that it can’t be faced with hard work, family loyalty, and once a year: dancing at the annual harvest festival of Lughnasa. Brian Friel’s Tony and Olivier-award winning memory play is a modern classic that the New York Times declares “does exactly what theater was born to do.” Previews on Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. Show opens Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/dancing-at-lughnasa or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals with 'Divas: Time After Time.'

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960’s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as, “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jone s, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First Street in Sarasota. This week’s performances are sold out except for the 2 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, March 19. For tickets for performance dates later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This week’s performance is at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 20.

“Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We are in a Play’” [Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre]: An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, “bestus” (a word Gerald and Piggie made up that means “very best”) friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible. This week’s performance is at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 20. Lunch is at 10:30 a.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/elephant-and-piggies-we-are-in-a-play/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe '“Five Guys Named Moe' features incredible dance numbers in addition to a great musical score.

“Five Guys Named Moe” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: An exuberant tribute to the music of rhythm and blues pioneer and alto saxophonist, Louis Jordan, “Five Guys Named Moe” is an international sensation. “Five Guys Named Moe” is about our hero, Nomax – he's broke, his lovely girlfriend Lorraine left him and he's listening to the radio at 5:00 in the morning. Out of the radio, five guys named Moe - Big Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Eat Moe, No Moe, and Little Moe emerging from his 1930s-style radio to comfort him. Set to Jordan's iconic rhythm and blues/jazz score, the Moes encourage Nomax to turn his life around and tell Lorraine that he loves her. “Five Guys Named Moe” features incredible dance numbers in addition to a great musical score. This fun, fast-moving musical will have audiences dancing in their seats, as they enjoy a talented cast who will present this wonderful production of a timeless musical play. Listen to “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe letting good times roll with ‘Five Guys Named Moe’ on WGCU. This week’s shows are sold out except for Sunday, March 23rd’s 2 p.m. matinee, which is followed by a Talk Back. For tickets to that show or latter performance dates, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001OFJtMAO.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre All of this week's performances of '59th Street Bridge' are sold out.

“59th Street Bridge” [Florida Studio Theatre]: In the 60s and 70s, a new sound came into mainstream music that changed the scene forever. Led by early folk-rock artists like John Denver, Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, this musical revue celebrates their top hits and the songs that transcended generations. 59th Street Bridge is a celebration of such timeless songs as, “Annie’s Song,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “Both Sides Now.” All of this week’s performances are sold out. For tickets to performances later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/69004?_gl=1%2A1f0cou%2A_gcl_au%2AMjE0MDc3NjE3NS4xNzQwMjc4NTI1.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre The Southeastern United States premiere of this new comic romp begins when a car gets stuck in a Poconos blizzard.

“Flatlanders” [Players Circle Theatre]: The Southeastern United States premiere of this new comic romp begins when a car gets stuck in a Poconos blizzard. To survive, a couple breaks into a cabin belonging to total strangers. They discover secrets about their hosts and each other. Will they weather the storm? Listen to John Davis discuss the play with Players Circle Producing Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo, Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III and Education Director Kimberly Suskind on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition. Performances are Tuesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/flatlanders/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida / Laboratory Theater of Florida With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is a rock opera that has captivated audiences for over 50 years.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is a rock opera that has captivated audiences for over 50 years. Told from Judas Iscariot’s point of view, the show focuses on the final week of the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Utilizing innovative staging, dynamic choreography, and powerful rock music to delve into the characters' complexities and the enduring relevance of their struggles to create a visceral and emotionally charged experience that resonates with today’s audiences. Performances are Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23rd’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://laboratorytheaterflorida.com/box-office/ or telephone 239- 218-0481.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse For this production, Gulfshore Playhouse transforms the Struthers Studio into a swanky nightclub for an evening with legendary songstress Billie Holiday.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Pull up a chair, order a delicious drink, and turn back the hands of time as Gulfshore Playhouse transforms the Struthers Studio into a swanky nightclub for an evening with legendary songstress Billie Holiday. Revel in unforgettable songs like “God Bless the Child” and “Strange Fruit” and stories from the remarkable life of the lady who sings the blues. Funny and heartbreaking, this play with music is a testament to one woman’s ability to mine humor from hardship—and to the transformative power of song. N.B. Herbal cigarettes will be used throughout the performance. Previews on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 18 & 19 at 7:30 p.m. Show opens Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT] Performances continue Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5565/18202 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre A masterful play filled with laughter, tears and insight, “Lost in Yonkers” is a heartwarming testament to Neil Simon’s talent.

“Lost in Yonkers” [Sarasota Jewish Theater]: Winner of the 1991 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this funny and touching play tells a moving story about the experiences that scar a family and the healing that love provides. A masterful play filled with laughter, tears and insight, “Lost in Yonkers” is a heartwarming testament to Neil Simon’s talent. Preview on Wednesday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. Performances on Thursday, March 20 through Saturday, March 22 are sold out. Limited availability for the performance on Sunday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-365-2494 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=408&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century masterwork 'Don Quixote,' 'Man of La Mancha' is one of the world’s most popular musicals.

“Man of La Mancha” [The Naples Players]: “Man of La Mancha” is one of the world’s most popular musicals. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century masterwork “Don Quixote” and set during the Spanish Inquisition, the original 1965 production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Cervantes is in prison awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition. He and his fellow prisoners perform a play-within-a-play, telling the story of the elderly Alonso Quijana, who renames himself “Don Quixote” and goes on a quest to right all wrongs in the world. The rousing, Spanish-inflected score includes the classic numbers “The Impossible Dream,” “I, Don Quixote,” “Dulcinea,” “I Really Like Him” and “Little Bird.” Performances are Wednesday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/3776/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'No One Is Forgotten' is inspired by true accounts of the plight of captured and detained journalists and aid workers.

“No One is Forgotten” [Urbanite Theatre]: U.S. citizens Lali and Beng are being held prisoner in a small, dirty cement cell. Where have they been taken? How much time has passed? Are they alive? Has their story been broadcast to the world? How did they get here? What will happen to them? Inspired by true accounts of the plight of captured and detained journalists and aid workers, “No One Is Forgotten” is a story about intimacy, surrender, and the will to live for someone else. Opens Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1204838.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse 'Noises Off' closes at Gulfshore Playhouse with Thursday's closing 7:30 p.m. performance.

“Noises Off” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Lauded as “the funniest farce ever written,” this play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe’s production of Nothing On in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. Playwright Michael Frayne gives us a window into the inner workings of theater behind the scenes, progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance. Brimming with slapstick comedy, “Noises Off” is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines! Prepare yourself for an evening of rib-aching laughter and feel-good entertainment from start to finish. Performances are Tuesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Thursday, March 20th’s closing 7:30 p.m. show. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5550/18401.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Four unique Southern women realize it’s never too late to make lifelong friends.

“Savannah Sipping Society” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Four unique Southern women who each need to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Their raucous humor and collective strengths see them through unexpected challenges and to their surprise; they realize it’s never too late to make lifelong friends. Performances are Tuesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 19 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 21 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 22 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. There are no performances on Sunday, March 23. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/savannah-sipping-society/.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre The powerful women and smashing sounds that made England swing in the 1960s come to musical life in this non-stop revue!

“Shout!” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: The powerful women and smashing sounds that made England swing in the 1960s come to musical life in this non-stop revue! “Shout!” features the infectious, soulful pop anthems and ballads that made household names of Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Lulu, Shirley Bassey, The Seekers, and others! If you enjoyed “Beehive,” you’ll love the eye-popping fashions, psychedelic dances, and new arrangements of hits like “Downtown,” “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” and more! Opens Tuesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Performances continue Wednesday, March 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 20 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 21 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=1883 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre Southern Fried Funeral is a delightful comedy set in the quirky town of New Edinburgh, Mississippi.

“Southern Fried Funeral” [Cultural Park Theatre]: Southern Fried Funeral is a delightful comedy set in the quirky town of New Edinburgh, Mississippi. When Dewey Frye, a beloved resident, suddenly passes away, his family and friends gather for his funeral only to find themselves entangled in a series of hilarious misadventures. Opens Friday, March 21 at 7 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'The Lightning Thief' contains flashing lights, strobe lights, atmosphere effects, and lasers.

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” [Venice Theatre]: This action-packed pop-rock musical follows teen demi-god Percy Jackson’s quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. Contains flashing lights, strobe lights, atmosphere effects, and lasers. Performances are Tuesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Mar. 21 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-lightning-thief/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

“Wacky One Acts” [Cape Café Dessert Theatre]: From Shakespeare to the afterlife, no subject is left unscathed in seven hilarious black out comedy sketches from local playwright Joe Simonelli. Opens for five performances only on Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 23. For tickets, email capecafetheatre@gmail.com or call 239-363-0848.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony Leonard Bernstein’s classic story of love at first sight is on stage at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall for two shows only.

“West Side Story” [Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony]: Leonard Bernstein’s classic story of love at first sight. Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks — two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. Their love grows as tensions between their respective friends build towards tragedy. Two performances at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 23 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/west-side-story-2/.

