Sarasota Opera House, Opera Naples offer spring events

On Sunday, Sarasota Opera House ended its 2024-2025 season with a matinee performance of "Stiffilio."

Opera performances will resume at the end of October, although performances by the Sarasota Ballet, Star Academy of Dance and Partington Studio of Classical Ballet will take place at the opera house in April and May followed by the Sarasota Music Festival over the first three weekends in June.

Opera Naples screens the third of four Spring Film Festival movies at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 6. This year’s festival focuses on the Strauss family saga. Two generations of their monumental genius and the turmoil under which they worked are brought to life in a lavish eight-part British saga about one of the most talented musical families in history.

Johann Strauss Jr., the Waltz King, had to fight to become a composer. His father, who composed 300 pieces himself, told young Johann to become a banker because the life of a traveling musician was not a good career choice. However, Johann chose a career in music, composing the “The Beautiful Blue Danube” and over 500 other waltzes, polkas, dance music and operettas.

In addition, Johann’s brothers Josef and Eduard each composed nearly 300 pieces.

British actress Anne Stallybass, who plays Johann Sr.’s wife Anna, was nominated for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress. The cast includes Emmy-winning actors Derek Jacoby (“Anstezsa”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”), with glorious renditions of Strauss works by the London Symphony Orchestra.

Sunday’s screening lasts approximately 3.5 hours and includes introductory remarks by Bill Edgerton.

For tickets, telephone 239-963-9050 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36391/production/1230702.

