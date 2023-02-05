Beached sperm whale in Venice dies off shore

WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM

An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)