Beached sperm whale in Venice dies off shore
A sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
A 50 to 70-foot-long sperm whale stranded along the beach at Service Club Park. Police, officials from Mote Martine and FWC were assessing the situation. (Venice Police Department / WGCU)
A 70-feet-long sperm whale was beached on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park near Venice on Sunday. (Don Hubbard / Via Venice Police Department)
This photo provided by City of Venice Florida shows a whale on Sunday off Service Club Park in Venice. Authorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar Sunday morning. (AP / City of Venice Florida)
A 70-feet-long sperm whale was beached on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park on Sunday. (Venice Police Department / WGCU)
A 50-foot-long sperm whale that was stranded on a sandbar off a Venice beach apparently has died. State wildlife and local law enforcement officials remained at the Service Club Park beach area Monday. THe animal was being brought to shore so that a necropsy could be conducted to find out why it died. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
