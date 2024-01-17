BIG CYPRESS FIRE IMAGES

15 Images
Big Cypress National Preserve officials were notified of a wildfire in the northern portion of the preserve, approximately one mile north of I-75 around mile marker 68, on Tuesday. Flames could be seen from the interstate Wednesday night. (FDOT / Special to WGCU)
A fire in a section of the Big Cypress National Preserve bordering I-75 in Collier County grew by more than 50 percent since Wednesday and was now burning more than 4,500 acres. (FDOT / Special to WGCU)
A Big Cypress information officer said the fire is getting close to I 75 on the southern flank with fire crews going to work to secure the southern edge along I-75. (FDOT / Special to WGCU)
Cypress Camp Trail Fire-Big Cypress National Preserve (Chelsea Michael, USFS, Ocala National Forest / Special to WGCU)
Area in the Cypress Trail wildfire here the wildfire tied into a prescribed burn scar. A fire official said the black from a few months can be seen under all the bright green new growth that won't burn. Without that burn the fire would still be chunking its way to the west. (Cypress Camp Trail Fire- Big Cypress National Preserve, Michael Gue, NPS / Special to WGCU)
Fire crews gather water via helicopter to spread on a nearly 700-acre wildfire in the Big Cypress National Preserve Wednesday. (U.S. National Park Service / Special to WGCU)
Sandy Wildfire, Big Cypress National Preserve (Matt Counts / Special to WGCU)
Sandy Wildfire, Big Cypress National Preserve (Matt Counts / Special to WGCU)
The Sandy Fire in the Big Cypress National Preserve has been burning for a week. Fire officials say lighting startred the blaze, which has charred nearly 10,000 acres and is causing smoke to reduce visibility along area roadways (Matt Counts / National Park Service)
A forestry firefighter keeps an eye on a segment of the Sandy Wildfire, in the Big Cypress National Preserve Wednesday night. (Reggie Tokarski / Special to WGCU)
Wildfire in Big Cypress National Preserve within the Florida Everglades is burning through acreage, moving to the southwest, shutting down roads and trails and putting residents in the heavily wooded region on notice that evacuations are escalating (Logan Tucker / Special to WGCU)
Wildfire in Big Cypress National Preserve within the Florida Everglades is burning through acerage, moving to the southwest, shutting down roads and trails and putting residents in the heavily wooded region on notice that evacuations are escalating (National Park Service)
A helicopter brings water to douse on hot spots Saturday in the Sandy Wildfire on the Big Cypress National Preserve. (Logan Tucker / Special to WGCU)
A helicopter dumps water on a hot spot on the Sandy Fire in the Big Cypress National Preserve. Ground and aviation resources will continue operations Monday, continuing to hold and improve control lines around the fire. ( Florida Highway Patrol / Special to WGCU )
