From Florida to the Moon: An Economic Blastoff | WGCU News

A return to space means a big economic blastoff could be coming Florida’s way. Some of the top tech companies, such as Space-X and Blue Origin, are working with NASA as part of a return to the Moon and Mars and are bringing new infrastructure and an abundance of jobs to The Sunshine State. Central Florida Public Media’s Brendan Byrne gives a look at how the continued interest in space is having an amazing impact on Florida.