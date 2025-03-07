© 2025 WGCU News
From Florida to The Moon: An economic blastoff

Published March 7, 2025 at 3:46 PM EST
A return to space means a big economic blastoff could be coming Florida’s way. Some of the top tech companies, such as Space-X and Blue Origin, are working with NASA as part of a return to the Moon and Mars and are bringing new infrastructure and an abundance of jobs to The Sunshine State. Central Florida Public Media’s Brendan Byrne gives a look at how the continued interest in space is having an amazing impact on Florida.
