By Gabriel Velasquez Neira/Fresh Take Florida

As President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans ramp up, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski says the president is taking the wrong approach.“ Migrants are not a problem,” Wenski said in a Zoom interview. “Our broken immigration laws are a problem, but the migrants are not a problem. These people represent an opportunity.”Wenski, 74, a South Florida native and son of Polish immigrants, oversees the pastoral care of over 1 million Catholics, according to the Archdiocese of Miami. Wenski was appointed archbishop in 2010 by Pope Benedict XVI.