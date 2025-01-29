© 2025 WGCU News
By Gabriel Velasquez Neira/Fresh Take Florida

  • Archbishop Thomas Wenski oversees all the bishops in Florida for the Roman Catholic Church. He was appointed archbishop of the Archdiocese of Miami by Pope Benedict XVI on April 20, 2010.
    Immigration
    Miami archbishop to Trump: ‘Migrants are not a problem’
    As President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans ramp up, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski says the president is taking the wrong approach.“ Migrants are not a problem,” Wenski said in a Zoom interview. “Our broken immigration laws are a problem, but the migrants are not a problem. These people represent an opportunity.”Wenski, 74, a South Florida native and son of Polish immigrants, oversees the pastoral care of over 1 million Catholics, according to the Archdiocese of Miami. Wenski was appointed archbishop in 2010 by Pope Benedict XVI.