By Lauren Brensel and Amanda Friedman/Fresh Take Florida

The latest round of a controversial state survey of Florida college and university students includes a slew of new questions probing how their political views have affected relationships on campus — and whether it’s hard to be friends with people who have voted for Joe Biden or Donald Trump.The anonymous and voluntary annual survey — which is loaded with ideological political and free speech questions — was distributed by email and text to public higher education students and was to be completed by Friday. Some students said they viewed participation in the survey as a responsibility. Others, along with faculty members, expressed skepticism about the survey's content, methodology and security.