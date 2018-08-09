5 Images
Caloosahatchee River Bridge to close for 10 weeks
Traffic approaches the Caloosahatchee River Bridge on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Fort Myers. The bridge has been two lanes since April but will close entirely from May 31 to Aug. 11 to allow contractors to expedite the addition of a sidewalk on the bridge. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Patricia Pichette of the Florida Department of Transportation speaks during a press conference about Caloosahatchee River Bridge on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Fort Myers. The bridge has been two lanes since April but will close entirely from May 31 to Aug. 11 to allow contractors to expedite the addition of a sidewalk on the bridge. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson talks about the Caloosahatchee River Bridge project during a press conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Fort Myers. The bridge has been two lanes since April but will close entirely from May 31 to Aug. 11 to allow contractors to expedite the addition of a sidewalk on the bridge. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Traffic exits the Caloosahatchee River Bridge on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Fort Myers. The bridge has been two lanes since April but will close entirely from May 31 to Aug. 11 to allow contractors to expedite the addition of a sidewalk on the bridge. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
