Caloosahatchee River Bridge to close for 10 weeks

052124 aiw 41bridge 002.jpg

Patricia Pichette of the Florida Department of Transportation speaks during a press conference about Caloosahatchee River Bridge on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Fort Myers. The bridge has been two lanes since April but will close entirely from May 31 to Aug. 11 to allow contractors to expedite the addition of a sidewalk on the bridge. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)