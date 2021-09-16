© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Florida Wildlife Federation is collaborating with the Gulf Partnership to provide $450,000 to support land and easement acquisitions across Florida. The funding will be directed to the Gulf Partnership’s Project Assistance Fund, which helps cover critical expenses associated with conservation transactions. The species and landscapes pictured here will all benefit from the collaborative effort.
5 Images

Collaborative effort to help land, easement acquisition in Florida

Collaborative effort to help land, easement acquisition in Florida

53874965642_1664b7489e_k.jpg
The Florida Wildlife Federation is collaborating with the Gulf Partnership to provide $450,000 to support land and easement acquisitions across Florida. The funding will be directed to the Gulf Partnership’s Project Assistance Fund, which helps cover critical expenses associated with conservation transactions. The species and landscapes pictured here will all benefit from the collaborative effort.


 (Special to WGCU)
53791936090_ebe75fd570_k.jpg
The Florida Wildlife Federation is collaborating with the Gulf Partnership to provide $450,000 to support land and easement acquisitions across Florida. The funding will be directed to the Gulf Partnership’s Project Assistance Fund, which helps cover critical expenses associated with conservation transactions. The species and landscapes pictured here will all benefit from the collaborative effort.


 (Russ Burch/2021 FWF Photo Contest / Special to WGCU)
53790570612_feeaa1c60e_k.jpg
The Florida Wildlife Federation is collaborating with the Gulf Partnership to provide $450,000 to support land and easement acquisitions across Florida. The funding will be directed to the Gulf Partnership’s Project Assistance Fund, which helps cover critical expenses associated with conservation transactions. The species and landscapes pictured here will all benefit from the collaborative effort.


 (Luis Forte/2021 FWF Photo Contest / Special to WGCU)
53804041293_6dbeb65320_k.jpg
The Florida Wildlife Federation is collaborating with the Gulf Partnership to provide $450,000 to support land and easement acquisitions across Florida. The funding will be directed to the Gulf Partnership’s Project Assistance Fund, which helps cover critical expenses associated with conservation transactions. The species and landscapes pictured here will all benefit from the collaborative effort.


 (Mark J. Schocken/2021 FWF Photo Contest / Special to WGCU)
53802863662_4265f9b00a_k.jpg
The Florida Wildlife Federation is collaborating with the Gulf Partnership to provide $450,000 to support land and easement acquisitions across Florida. The funding will be directed to the Gulf Partnership’s Project Assistance Fund, which helps cover critical expenses associated with conservation transactions. The species and landscapes pictured here will all benefit from the collaborative effort.


 (Bob Branham/2021 FWF Photo Contest / Special to WGCU)
1/5