5 Images
Collaborative effort to help land, easement acquisition in Florida
Collaborative effort to help land, easement acquisition in Florida
53874965642_1664b7489e_k.jpg
The Florida Wildlife Federation is collaborating with the Gulf Partnership to provide $450,000 to support land and easement acquisitions across Florida. The funding will be directed to the Gulf Partnership’s Project Assistance Fund, which helps cover critical expenses associated with conservation transactions. The species and landscapes pictured here will all benefit from the collaborative effort.
(Special to WGCU)
(Special to WGCU)
53791936090_ebe75fd570_k.jpg
The Florida Wildlife Federation is collaborating with the Gulf Partnership to provide $450,000 to support land and easement acquisitions across Florida. The funding will be directed to the Gulf Partnership’s Project Assistance Fund, which helps cover critical expenses associated with conservation transactions. The species and landscapes pictured here will all benefit from the collaborative effort.
(Russ Burch/2021 FWF Photo Contest / Special to WGCU)
(Russ Burch/2021 FWF Photo Contest / Special to WGCU)
53790570612_feeaa1c60e_k.jpg
The Florida Wildlife Federation is collaborating with the Gulf Partnership to provide $450,000 to support land and easement acquisitions across Florida. The funding will be directed to the Gulf Partnership’s Project Assistance Fund, which helps cover critical expenses associated with conservation transactions. The species and landscapes pictured here will all benefit from the collaborative effort.
(Luis Forte/2021 FWF Photo Contest / Special to WGCU)
(Luis Forte/2021 FWF Photo Contest / Special to WGCU)
53804041293_6dbeb65320_k.jpg
The Florida Wildlife Federation is collaborating with the Gulf Partnership to provide $450,000 to support land and easement acquisitions across Florida. The funding will be directed to the Gulf Partnership’s Project Assistance Fund, which helps cover critical expenses associated with conservation transactions. The species and landscapes pictured here will all benefit from the collaborative effort.
(Mark J. Schocken/2021 FWF Photo Contest / Special to WGCU)
(Mark J. Schocken/2021 FWF Photo Contest / Special to WGCU)
53802863662_4265f9b00a_k.jpg
The Florida Wildlife Federation is collaborating with the Gulf Partnership to provide $450,000 to support land and easement acquisitions across Florida. The funding will be directed to the Gulf Partnership’s Project Assistance Fund, which helps cover critical expenses associated with conservation transactions. The species and landscapes pictured here will all benefit from the collaborative effort.
(Bob Branham/2021 FWF Photo Contest / Special to WGCU)
(Bob Branham/2021 FWF Photo Contest / Special to WGCU)
1/5