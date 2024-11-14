Workshop Tuesday will help define future of Fort Myers' Dr. MLK area

The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency will hold its second public workshop to engage community members in the future of the CRA’s Dr. MLK area on Tuesday, November 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The free workshop will take place at the Quality Life Center of SWFL, 3210 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd. in Fort Myers.

“Similar to our listening sessions we held for the future of the Cleveland Avenue plan, we are asking residents for their participation to shape the future of the MLK area,” said Michele Hylton-Terry, executive director of the Fort Myers CRA. “Participants will help prioritize what matters most to our residents and businesses.”

This November event will include a report on existing conditions, a review of the first workshop results, exercise findings and questionnaire results. It will also feature the CRA Buck$ game where participants get to allocate the entire Dr. MLK budget according to their own priorities.

“In our second workshop, attendees will receive CRA Buck$,” Hylton-Terry added. “This isn't just play money – it's a chance for participants to take the lead and allocate their funds to the projects they believe will make the most significant impact. Their choices will paint a picture of the collective priorities and dreams for our Dr. MLK area.”

To register, visit https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/b3ph22b

“We look forward to having our community experience how redevelopment decisions are made and funds are distributed,” said Hylton-Terry. “And they’ll get to learn about the complexities of urban planning in a fun and engaging way.”

ABOUT THE FORT MYERS COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY (CRA)

Since 1984, the CRA has managed redevelopment trusts to revitalize blighted areas in the city of Fort Myers. This reinvestment can take the form of public infrastructure, residential and commercial grant programs, public arts, affordable housing development, safety initiatives and historic preservation. If left under-resourced, parts of our city risk remaining overlooked, affecting community spirit, and slowing economic growth. This lack of redevelopment doesn't just impact current residents—it also discourages potential new businesses and families from making our city their home. Imagine a city where every neighborhood is a beacon of growth and community spirit—a place where residents enjoy sustainable, thriving spaces and businesses benefit from a vibrant economic environment. This is the future we're creating. The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency was created in 1984 by the city of Fort Myers, under Florida Statute Chapter 163. The Fort Myers City Council members, sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency Board of Commissioners, oversee the agency’s programs and policies. The Fort Myers CRA office is located at 1400 Jackson Street in the historical downtown River District.