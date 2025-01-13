FPL's LaBelle event to help customers save energy, lower bills

Florida Power & Light will host a Power to Save event at Hope Connections in LaBelle on Wednesday, January 15.

Through the program, FPL's team of energy experts, customer care and external affairs will provide free energy efficiency products and services including LED lightbulbs, weather-stripping/caulking, limited ductwork repair, water heater pipe-wrapping, water faucet aerator and low-flow shower head, A/C unit inspection and more.

Customers living in qualified zip codes can schedule an appointment for the Power to Save team to come to their home to install energy efficiency items and provide energy savings information at no charge.

FPL is partnering with Hope Connections, a care facility for at-risk seniors, as part of the company’s efforts to educate customers on ways they can save energy.

During the event, FPL energy experts will make appointments to install energy-saving items and give tips on how customers can keep their bills as low as possible. In addition, local assistance agencies including the United Way and Area Agency on Aging will be there to assist customers. Customers are encouraged to review guidelines for assistance.

A free dinner will be provided for attendees while supplies last.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 15, 4 - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Hope Connections, 475 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle, Fla.

Customers can RSVP and learn more at FPL.com/PowertoSave.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.