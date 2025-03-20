Free session on wills and trusts offered for women

Knowing about Florida law regarding wills and trusts is key to making sure financial plans are carried out. In honor of National Women’s Month, an instructional session called Tea, Trusts, and Timeless Legal Advice is being offered Friday March 28 at 9 AM at Lyons and Lyons law firm in Bonita Springs.

Associate attorney Abby Lyons describes one example of how state law can differ.

“There will be a state that they’re in where they can handwrite their will, and that’s not allowed in Florida," she said.

All women are welcome to the session

