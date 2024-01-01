Corporate Support
Discover why WGCU Public Media is the smart choice for reaching affluent, educated, and engaged Southwest Floridians in an uncluttered environment
Get in contact with our corporate support team:
Scott Miller
Associate General Manager, Business Partnerships and Corporate Investments
samiller@wgcu.org
Heidi Berge
Local Sponsorship Account Manager
hberge@wgcu.org
Mary Doscher
Local Sponsorship Account Manager
mdoscher@wgcu.org
Download our media kit
Sample Radio Spots:
Sample TV Spots: