© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Corporate Support

Discover why WGCU Public Media is the smart choice for reaching affluent, educated, and engaged Southwest Floridians in an uncluttered environment
.

Get in contact with our corporate support team:

Scott Miller
Associate General Manager, Business Partnerships and Corporate Investments
samiller@wgcu.org

Heidi Berge
Local Sponsorship Account Manager
hberge@wgcu.org

Mary Doscher
Local Sponsorship Account Manager
mdoscher@wgcu.org

Download our media kit

WGCU Media Kit

Sample Radio Spots:

Sample TV Spots: