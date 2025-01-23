A walk for the dream: Fort Myers community honors Dr. King's life

As the nation’s capital prepared for a presidential inauguration, a different kind of history was being honored in Fort Myers. Hundreds gathered on a cool, breezy Monday at the Dunbar-Jupiter Hammon Public Library to march in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“This march is important for our city because it keeps us enlightened and energized. Even though we've made significant progress and things are much better, there's still much to improve. The march is not just a symbolic gesture; it’s a form of protest, encouragement, and empowerment,” said Eddie Hardin, president of the Dunbar Festival Committee.

Fort Myers MLK Commemorative March

The parade, stretching nearly two miles along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, became a sea of people marching with determination. Behind them, a long, yellow bus followed, carrying those unable to make the journey on foot but still determined to participate. Jessie Strong, a demonstrator, shared her thoughts:

“Luther King means a lot to me. He said, ‘If you can't fly, run; if you can't run, walk; if you can't walk, crawl, as long as we don’t give up.’”

The march concluded at Centennial Park downtown, where vendors and food trucks filled the riverside area with the smells of soul food and the presence of historical memorabilia. The green, open field became a space for conversation and reflection.

For older generations, it was a day to honor the struggles of the Civil Rights Movement. For younger generations, it served as a reminder that Dr. King's dream continues to resonate through the streets today.