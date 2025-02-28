Inside the cost of poverty: A simulation in Naples highlights challenges of the underprivileged

The parish hall at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church is filled with volunteers taking part in a unique simulation designed to bring awareness to the struggles of poverty. Each participant is given a packet detailing a new identity, including a name, age, family situation, and financial circumstances. Some are assigned the roles of children, while others portray single parents, elderly individuals, or middle-aged adults facing financial hardship.

One participant, Erika Parker, takes on the role of 32-year-old Kayla Seven.

"I'm pregnant," Parker says, portraying Kayla. "I'm trying to make enough money to pay my rent. I still haven't gotten to the clinic for my baby's medicine, so right now, I'm applying for food stamps to get groceries. The last two weeks, we haven't had anything. I usually walk to the pantry, but today, I had enough money for the bus, so that helped with some of the time."

A timer on a projector counts down the weeks, with each ring marking the passage of one week in the simulation. Tables around the room are designated as “essential services” – job placement centers, government assistance offices, banks, a courthouse, and even a church. Participants must navigate these stations, all while managing limited resources.

1 of 5 — count down timer.jpg The woman on the microphone explains the rules of the 'Cost of Poverty Experience' (COPE) simulation. The projector timer is set to represent 15 minutes as one week, with four rounds simulating one month.

2 of 5 — employee worksheet.jpg Volunteers participating in the 'Cost of Poverty Experience' (COPE) simulation must fill out worksheets to apply for 'jobs.' On the side, pay amounts are already assigned to each individual. 3 of 5 — kayla seven.jpg Erika Parker, portraying 32-year-old Kayla Seven, visits the 'Government Assistance' booth to check her eligibility for food stamps 4 of 5 — participants.jpg A woman portraying 'Shelly' and another volunteer portraying her husband, 'John,' listen to instructions during the 'Cost of Poverty Experience' (COPE) simulation. 5 of 5 — reflection circle.jpg Volunteers gather in a circle at the end of the 'Cost of Poverty Experience' (COPE) simulation for a reflection discussion.

The result is a controlled chaos. Volunteers rush between stations, waiting in long lines only to be turned away due to ineligibility or tardiness. One participant, assigned the role of Shelly, describes her struggles: “I got $50 toward housing, but I just lost my job, and my husband's in jail. I’m going to the jail now to talk to him about it.”

Another volunteer, portraying "John," shares his story: “I'm an alcoholic. I was in Alcoholics Anonymous, but I fell off the wagon, got drunk, and got arrested for disorderly conduct. I’m in jail now. I need $400 to get out, and we don’t have the money.”

As the simulation progresses through four “weeks,” unexpected events arise, adding to the challenges. Participants face eviction notices, medical emergencies, and car breakdowns. Some even resort to visiting pawnshops to exchange possessions for cash.

To understand the origins of this experiment, we spoke with Dawn Montecalvo, CEO of the Guadalupe Center.

“It’s called the ‘Cost of Poverty Experience,’ and the Guadalupe Center is one of the certified organizations that can bring it to the community,” Montecalvo said. “The goal is to build a bridge between different economic statuses so people can better understand each other.”

By the end of the simulation, many participants look visibly drained, some relieved that the experience has concluded. But the question remains: Can this exercise truly help others understand the harsh realities of poverty?

Montecalvo believes it can. “I think it’s important for people to take a moment and understand what our neighbors are going through and to develop empathy. This experience helps you remember that resources are critical. I grew up in a low-income family, and it reminded me of the challenges my parents faced and what it was like to watch them navigate those struggles. I thought this would be a great way for our community to understand that.”