Flipping, bending and balancing, Peking Acrobats come to town

The Peking Acrobats, performing Thursday on Sanibel, trace their roots to China’s ancient traditions. The name “Peking” comes from the former name of Beijing, although the company’s origins are more intricate.

Co-producer Cynthia Dike-Hughes explains that the Peking Acrobats are a close family business—so close, in fact, that artistic director Steven Hai and president Ken Hai are both generational acrobats.

“During the Chinese Revolution, Steven’s grandparents migrated to Taiwan, where Ken is from. Over time, as geopolitical situations evolved, they felt it was necessary to leave. However, Ken’s grandparents carried the tradition of Chinese acrobatics with them to Taiwan, which became infused in Ken. Ken later became a performer, and the tradition continued from there.”

The Peking Acrobats assemble elite performers from all over China, a process that requires careful planning and coordination.

“We start with a list of highly qualified performers from China and then apply to bring in 50 of them,” Dike-Hughes explains.

Beyond the logistics, Dike-Hughes highlights the dedication of the performers, emphasizing that they approach their craft with the seriousness of athletes.

“The performers are athletes. They eat well, sleep well, and take excellent care of their bodies. They understand that their bodies are their instruments. We ensure they are well taken care of while they’re here, so they have everything they need to deliver their best performances every time they step on stage.”

For Dike-Hughes and the company, bringing the Peking Acrobats to American audiences serves a greater purpose than just entertainment.

“One of our missions is to break down cultural barriers. We believe that if we can appreciate and respect each other’s cultures, we can all get along a little bit better.”

The Peking Acrobats will perform at Big Arts on Sanibel Island Thursday at 7:30 p.m.