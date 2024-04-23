© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dara Kam and Tom Urban/News Service of Florida

  • Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a roundtable discussion at the White House in Washington in June 2021. On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Moody tweeted that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Moody said she had been vaccinated for the virus earlier in the year.
    Sports
    Florida AG Moody jumps into FSU-ACC big-money legal battle
    Dara Kam and Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
    Attorney General Ashley Moody signaled her support for Florida State University’s appeal of a North Carolina judge’s decision to allow a lawsuit filed against the school by the Atlantic Coast Conference to proceed — and is asking her counterparts in six states to join her efforts.Florida State and the ACC are involved in a big-money legal battle centered on media rights, with court fights in North Carolina and Tallahassee as the school considers leaving the conference. With major conference realignments in the works, challenges are being closely watched by college athletics throughout the country.