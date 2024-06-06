Lower-cost federal internet program ends

The Affordable Connectivity Program, which launched at the end of 2021, brought the cost of monthly internet service down from an average of $106 per month to $30 per month. This made internet service affordable for many families. Families need it for schoolwork, communication, and applying for jobs, among many other uses. About 7 million households in Florida took advantage of the program.

Because of a lack of Congressional funding, the program was brought to a close on June 1. While some companies are pledging to keep costs down, many households will see their internet costs rise again, starting this month.

