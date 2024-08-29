Extensive 'facelift' of the South County Regional Library will take nearly a year and cost $11 million

The South County Regional Library is getting more than a makeover, it’s getting an $11-million-dollar facelift.

The library, just north of Corkscrew Road on Three Oaks Parkway, is closing 5 p.m. September 7 for the facelift. The work is expected to take as long as a year.

It’s the first major renovation since the library was converted from a bank data processing center in 1996.

The facelift is going to be extensive. The county thought it would be a good time to do a major renovation because the electrical, heating and air conditioning systems need to be replaced.

“This has been a project in our capital improvement plan, so we’re happy to be ready to move forward with it,” said Mindi Simon, director of the county’s library system.

County libraries receive their money from property taxes.

The inside will get new furniture, floors, shelving and paint, separate spaces for children, teens and adults, a program room for children and teens and more study rooms. South County will be the last regional library to add an automated material handling system.

“The materials are automatically returned, they’re automatically checked in and sorted,” Simon said.

Outside, the library will get a new roof, paint job and an improved public entrance.

BY THE NUMBERS

South County Regional Library through the first 10 months of the fiscal year that ends September 30.

31,604 cardholders. An average of 276 new cardholders per month.

133,964 visitors, averaging 12,834 a month

313,251 Circulation/physical materials (not including electronic materials)

90,147 books and materials in the collection

10,484 public computer use sessions

166 programs, all ages, with total attendance of 5,560

The library serves Estero, Three Oaks and the San Carlos area. It averaged 12,834 visitors monthly through the first 10 months of the fiscal year that ends September 30. The library added an average of 276 new cardholders a month.

Several people using the library this week were sympathetic to the project.

John Keane, who lives less than 10 minutes from the library, said he will most likely go to Bonita branch at 10560 Reynolds Street, about a 30-minute drive.

The county will open a small, temporary location at Three Oaks Park on September 16, about two miles north of the library. The temporary site will offer staff assistance, check out of some books, library card registration, held pickups, interior and outside book returns and computer access and printing.

The temporary site will work well for Mary Lynne Vierling, who lives in the Preserve at Corkscrew. She visits the library at least every other week only to pickup and drop off the books she orders online.

South County’s materials will be stored in a climate-controlled facility during construction. The library has 90,147 books and materials in the collection, according to the county.

The library will continue to buy books and materials. They will remain with the book vendors or at the library processing center, according to the library’s website.

