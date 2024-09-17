Lee Library System celebrates 60 years of offering info free of charge

Before we carried supercomputers in our pockets with access to every piece of written and archived human knowledge, information was a commodity that separated the rich from the poor. A commitment to the availability of technology and information is a commitment to providing opportunity and education to those who cannot afford it but wish to seek it.

The Lee Library System has spent the last 60 years combining the resources of libraries across the county to provide information and technology free of charge to anyone who steps through the doors.

With more than 273,000 free cardholders and over 1.5 million visitors this year alone, Lee County libraries offer various programs and resources, from early literacy programs and homework resources to downloadable books and streamable movies.

All of this is possible thanks to the creation of the Lee Library System on Sept. 23, 1964, when the Lee County commissioners voted to establish and maintain a free public library system, uniting the resources of all libraries to provide equal access to information across the county.

Library Director Lindi Simon is celebrating the 60th anniversary by urging people to register for a free library card and take advantage of the available resources.

"Since 1964, the Lee County Library System has supported the curiosity, lifelong learning and creativity of our citizens," Simon said. "I am proud of what our libraries bring to Lee County, and I encourage everyone to get their free library card."

To get a library card or learn more about your local library in Lee County, visit leelibrary.net for resources, locations, and available services.

