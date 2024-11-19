Project BUILD program helps young man learn construction

“I like carpentry, electricity, plumbing...”

That’s Diego, a resident of Rob’s Cottage at Youth Haven shelter in Naples. He’s been learning all aspects of construction through a special program. Project B.U.I.L.D. works with Youth Haven to train homeless and foster adolescents for careers in the trades.

Peter Johnson is with Youth Haven.

“All of these kids—I'd say the vast majority of them—have been identified as homeless, and referred to us by the Collier County School System. And then we do outreach to them. They have to choose to come to this program,” he said.

Diego was 15 and homeless when he came to Youth Haven. He joined the Project BUILD initiative and stuck with it.

Albert Hunt was Diego’s career instructor at Project Build.

“Diego was a kid with big dreams, but he had never really worked with power tools and things like that. So I took him in and showed him,” Hunt said. “He had a natural love for carpentry and woodworking.”

Albert Hunt of Project Build (l.) celebrates Diego's birthday with him.

Project Build teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to help the young people move onto actual construction sites.

Rick Mercer is Senior Vice President of Construction for Habitat for Humanity of Collier County.

“When we created the partnership between Habitat and Project Build, we had a kid like him in mind, that would come through the program, embrace it, and use it as a steppingstone for a change in life,” Mercer said.

On Diego’s 18th birthday this month, Habitat for Humanity offered him a paid internship for up to 25 hours a week. After 6 to 9 months, Mercer said, if Diego continues to do well, they may offer him a full-time job with the company.

Diego, who also works part-time at Home Depot, happily accepted the offer.

Aram Wheatley, Founder of Project BUILD, is one of many who think Diego is remarkable.

“If he would’ve quit, nobody would have had a problem with it. You would understand. But actually, I watched him with some of the adults, I watched him stop them from making excuses, for him,” Aram said. “I’m extremely proud of Diego.”

