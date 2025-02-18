IDD Symposium to be held at FGCU

An upcoming symposium will explore services for people with IDD, or intellectual and developmental disabilities. Hosting the gathering is Florida Gulf Coast University's Marieb College of Health and Human Services, in partnership with Lee Health. Their goal is to foster collaboration and innovation in services for the IDD population.

It will take place Saturday, February 22, from 8 a.m. to noon at FGCU’s Cohen Ballroom.

Speakers will include Dr. John J. Foxe, founding director of the Golisano Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Institute and Thomas O’Connor, president of the Al Sigl Community of Agencies.

Professionals, caregivers and community members interested in enhancing support for people with IDD are welcome. For more details and to register, contact Dr. Ellen Donald at ekwill@fgcu.edu or 239-590-7531.

