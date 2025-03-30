AI's place in the classroom being studied by local scholar

Education has some lessons to learn about what artificial intelligence can and should do, according to one local expert.

Santiago Luaces got involved with a study on artificial intelligence in the classroom because he is in the process of earning a doctorate in education, and a part of that is doing a research internship with FGCU faculty.

He has been the Coordinator of Scholarly Innovation for five years and is an alumnus of Florida Gulf Coast University. Luaces graduated from FGCU in 2009 and has been a student or an employee of the university since.

There were different projects available for his research and AI was the topic that got his attention.

With AI being a widely discussed topic, he said, “It’s such brand new technology that is changing the way that we do everything, from our day-to-day life to the way that we learn. I don't think society and the education field have yet caught up and adapted to how this is changing everything.”

FGCU currently has a policy in its Student Code of Conduct and Student Conduct Review Process that identifies the type of AI use that could lead to disciplinary action.

It includes:

1). “Submitting the work of another person or entity as your own. 'Entity' includes Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT.” 2). “Receiving assistance that has not been authorized by the course instructor. This includes assistance from Generative AI tools.”

3). The use of sources that go beyond those authorized by the instructor. This includes using Generative AI tools as a source.”

Society is split in its opinions on using AI. One side believes that it shouldn’t be allowed for students’ utilization while the other side maintains that it can enhance students’ learning.

Luaces said that there needs to be a continuation of research on AI and how students and faculty need to be able to adjust since it’s our new norm: “There has to be some sort of understanding on how we proceed. We need to adapt to it rather than fight back against it. If so, how do we ethically and properly implement these types of tools into the learning environment?”

Part of Luaces' study was conducting a survey that he sent to classes at FGCU. The survey was a questionnaire that asked undergraduate students how they use AI in the classroom or if they use it at all. Aside from the survey, there is an opportunity to be interviewed by Luaces and his research team to share experiences and perspectives on AI.

“We’re still very early in collecting the data. Some of the responses I’ve seen, there are those that say they are experienced and understand what AI is but there are still those faculty who are very pro of using AI and using it in a more effective way.”

Luaces and his research team want their study to help FGCU students in the future.

“I think one of the most important things that we need to do is make sure that students understand how to use AI properly to their benefit and not to their eventual detriment,” he said.

Luaces said he wants to help students learn about AI because it’s not going away. Students need to use it as a tool to enhance their learning to use these tools after graduation.

