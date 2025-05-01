Florida lawmakers pass measure for charter school changes

TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers Thursday gave final approval to a bill that would make a series of changes related to charter schools, including allowing charter schools to have stricter codes of conduct than traditional public schools.

The Republican-controlled House voted 86-25 along almost straight party lines to pass the bill (HB 443), after it was approved 30-7 on Wednesday by the Senate. It is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill is one of a series of measures that lawmakers have considered this year that could help charter schools, which are public schools typically run by private operators and generally not bound by the same regulations as traditional schools. The number of students enrolled in charter schools has increased dramatically over the years as the Legislature has expanded school choice.

Opponents of the bill Thursday questioned the part of the measure that would allow charter schools to have stricter codes of conduct, arguing that the change could be used by charter schools to exclude some students.

Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Weston Democrat who is a former member of the Broward County School Board, said she was concerned the bill would allow charter schools to “pick and choose.”

“You’re either a public school or you’re not a public school,” Bartleman said.

Some lawmakers raised the possibility that stricter codes of conduct could include issues such as hair styles.

“We don’t have any guardrails about what that student code of conduct could be,” Rep. Ashley Gantt, D-Miami, said.

But Rep. Alex Rizo, a Hialeah Republican who helped sponsor the bill, said it would allow parents to choose “something a bit more stringent” than traditional public schools and said many schools already have standards such as dress codes. Under the bill, parents would have to acknowledge electronically or in writing more-stringent parts of codes of conduct.

“We can’t discriminate — and we won’t discriminate — in Florida when it comes to education,” Rizo said.

He also pushed back against the argument about hair styles.

“This is a great bill. You cannot exclude students — it is law — on the basis of a hair style,” Rizo said.

Among other changes in the bill, charter schools would be able to increase enrollment to more than what was initially approved, though they could not exceed the capacities of their facilities. It also would seek to prevent charter-school landlords or their spouses from serving on charter-school governing boards.

Before passing the bill Wednesday, the Senate made some changes, including removing a proposal to give charter schools a “right of first refusal” if school districts seek to sell, lease or dispose of facilities.

Three Democrats — Rep. Jose Alvarez, D-Kissimmee, Rep. Mike Gottlieb, D-Davie, and Rep. Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee — joined Republicans in voting for the bill Thursday,

During the 2022-2023 school year, the state had 726 charter schools in 46 districts, according to data posted on the Florida Department of Education website. Charter schools had 382,367 students during the 2022-2023 year, up from 229,428 students during the 2013-2014 year.