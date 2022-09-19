Pexels

Based on 2020 U.S. Census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. That’s according to NationalVoterRegistrationday.org. The website also says millions of Americans every year find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.The solution is an annual, national nonpartisan civic holiday to educate and encourage eligible voters to register. This year, National Voter Registration Day falls on September 20. The day includes online and in person events across the country to register voters ahead of the hotly contested midterm elections.